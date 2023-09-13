HS Turku | The councilor gave up his board position due to threats, the threater was fined

By text message the threats sent made Salolainen’s city councilor give up his deputy membership in a company owned by the city of Salo. The district court of Varsinais-Suomen condemned the sender of the text messages, a man born in 1970, for forcing him to pay a fine.

Chairman of the Basic Finns council group Antti Olkinuora received two text messages from a 53-year-old man in April last year. The man sent the messages just before the meeting of the council group of basic Finns.

The purpose of the meeting was to elect a new board member to Yrityssalo. It is a business owned by the city of Salo. Olkinuora had worked as a deputy member of the board, and it was assumed that he would become a member of the board.

In the first one in a text message, the man announced that he would become Olkinuora’s worst nightmare if a certain person was not elected to the board. In another message, the man wrote that he has delicious material from Olkinuora for the public.

Olkinuora did not apply for Yritysalo’s board seat and also gave up being a deputy member of the board. Olkinuora told the court that he made the decision because of threats.

The sender of the messages and Olkinuora only knew each other from a distance. It is not clear from the verdict what the connection between the men was. Olkinuora worked as a police officer before retiring.

The man accused of coercion announced that he has a lot of grudges against Olkinuora, but he had not sent any messages. According to him, his number could have been hijacked.

District court did not believe the claim of hijacking the number. According to the court, the story of the man born in 1970 was partly contradictory.

According to the verdict, the man influenced the will of the person who held a position of trust with his behavior. The reprehensibility of the threatening messages was increased by the fact that the threats were directed at a trusted person.

The court sentenced the man to a 60-day fine for coercion. The euro amount of the fine was 360 euros. In addition, the man has to pay Olkinuora 400 euros in compensation for mental suffering.

The judgment is not binding.