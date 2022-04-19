HS Turku The conversation about homework gave rise to a threat to “underworld” acquaintances in a school – a school psychologist arguing over water splashes in a swimming pool in the background

Does weekly cleaning also include vacuuming curtains and pillows? The discussion about housework went on tour in Some and eventually led to a request for clarification.

Sensitizes commissioning homework for teen exhaustion? Or will children become the livelihood of society if they do not have to work at home? The homework-related conversation on Twitter escalated to a threat to the underworld at Easter.

The conversation started with an entrepreneur from Oulu Teija Ruokamon published image. Ruokamo lamented the chaos at home, which is not helped by active cleaning.

The conversation quickly turned to the role of children in homework. In particular, the issue of vacuuming was controversial. Salo psychologist and former city councilor Jaana Haapasalo commented that home care should be the responsibility of adults.

“Children who are required to take care of school, hobbies, homework and maybe even paid work in addition to school are the exhausters of the future that are talked about a lot,” Haapasalo wrote.

This provoked a great deal of criticism. Many interlocutors criticized Haapasalo’s views and pointed out that children should be taught responsibility at an early age. The debate also drifted into inaction. Haapasalo is known as so-called swimming Halloblige.

A few years ago, he was in the headlines after arguing with the city of Salo over water splashes in a swimming pool. Today, he works as a school psychologist at Salo Vocational College. In the heat of the cleaning debate, Haapasalo ended up threatening the jokers with “his underworld acquaintances”. The tweet, intended as an obvious humor, attracted attention even more than the original conversation.

HS reached Haapasalo on Tuesday afternoon, but this did not want to comment on his messages, citing the busy schedule. At the Easter, a request for clarification was also made to the city of Salo about Haapasalo’s operations. Turku Sanomat interviewed by Salo Education Services Director Pia Stoor told the newspaper that the case is pending.

Cleaning conversation at the heart was a controversy over whether vacuuming a home could be placed under the responsibility of children. For example, Haapasalo said that it would accept the export of rubbish and emptying the dishwasher, but considered the vacuuming to be too big. He estimates that thorough vacuuming will take several hours, as furniture, ceilings and baseboards will also need to be vacuumed.

“I would be more worried that the vacuuming would take three hours than that the children would vacuum the whole cabin,” comments a Turku-based cinema entrepreneur. Henry Erkkilä.

Many interviewers estimate that it will take about an hour to vacuum the entire home.

Household expert for Marttojen in southwestern Finland Pia Niemonen is on the same lines. However, he also understands Haapasalo’s position.

“Basic weekly cleaning involves vacuuming the floor surfaces, but also the carpets on the floors. And once you get to work, the fabric upholstery of the sofa and armchairs is worth vacuuming as well, ”Niemonen lists and estimates that in the average home, this takes“ about an hour ”.

He points out that few today carry rugs out to ventilate. Therefore, vacuuming them is important. Carpets should be vacuumed on both sides to prevent sand and dirt from scratching the floors. It is therefore understandable that this will not be done in an instant.

Of course, the time it takes to vacuum depends on the size of the apartment, but also on “the person’s internal rhythm,” Niemonen points out.

A quick cleaner gets ready quickly, but the mark may suffer. Niemonen emphasizes that hosting is not worth it. When moving slower, the vacuum cleaner has time to absorb all the dust.

“I have sometimes said that when vacuuming, you should look at yourself in the hall mirror, how that vacuum cleaner moves properly,” Niemonen urges.