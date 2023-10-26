HS Turku | The concert schedule, which has become a tradition, was changed – It didn’t go well

The Turku Philharmonic Orchestra’s Friday performances have been brought forward at the request of the audience. The change caused confusion.

Turku the philharmonic orchestra’s Friday performances have been brought forward by an hour this fall. At a glance, you might think it’s a small thing, but everything didn’t go smoothly.

The concerts now start at 6 p.m. They used to start at 7 p.m. – and people are used to that.

The change is based on the wishes of the public. Feedback from the public has been collected through customer surveys.

“The audience has felt that it would be harder if the concert ended earlier on Friday night. Then it’s more pleasant to walk around the city and you may still have time to eat or go on some other excursion”, second director of the Turku Philharmonic Orchestra Charlotta Kivistö tells.

Some listeners have found the later time to be inconvenient in terms of public transportation.

“The traffic connections are weaker in the evening after the concert, also in the direction of the capital region,” says Kivistö.

This is not a new wish, but previous concerts have been wished for before, according to Kivistö.

About the reform there has been mostly positive feedback.

There has also been opposition. According to Kivistö, many of their customers have been going to concerts for a long time, and over the years they have gotten used to a certain schedule.

The information about the changed start time did not reach everyone.

“On the first Friday evening, the audience came rather briskly, late from the old habit. That 7 o’clock is pretty tight,” Kivistö says.

Thursday’s concerts still start at 7 p.m., which may also cause confusion.

If the audience happens to be late, they can be allowed into the hall at a suitable moment, usually during the applause.

This according to Kivistö, it’s a good time to try schedule changes, because a new music hall, Fuuga, is coming to Turku.

The new music hall will be on the banks of the Aura River next to the Turku City Theatre. The music house is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2026.

“It is clear that in the future the start times will be staggered a lot with the theater.”