HS Turku | The comforting words of an ABC customer service representative at the electric car charging point made Mohammed's day of misfortune better

Mohammed's journey home to Turku, which was crippled by a severe stomach disease, had to be interrupted in Vantaa. After an unfortunate series of events, the kindness of a helpful customer service worker brought the man to tears.

Unlucky after a chain of events, it can sometimes happen that the direction of the wind changes in an instant and everything becomes brighter as a result of just one encounter.

A person who lives in Turku, but once moved to Finland from the Middle East, got to experience this firsthand Mohammed on Wednesday. He does not want to appear in this story with his full name due to serious fears related to his refugee background, but his identity is known to the editorial staff of Helsingin Sanomat.

Mohammed arrived at Helsinki-Vantaa airport on Wednesday after visiting abroad. Before returning to Finland, he had fallen ill with a severe stomach disease and an ear infection. The course of antibiotics received from abroad had not yet had time to make things easier. According to the man, traveling in pain had been a tough experience and nothing had come of sleeping on the plane.

After landing, Mohammed had to wait at the airport for delayed bags. When the bags had finally arrived, the wheel on the towable bag had broken.

The car was frozen due to the freezing cold and the gloves were forgotten abroad.

“At this point I thought that hopefully the rest of the trip will go better and there won't be any more minor setbacks. But then the real show started.”

Before On his return to Turku, Mohammed had to charge his electric car. He directed his car to the ABC station in Vantaa's Jumbo Prisma yard. There, he tried to charge his car with the gas station's high-power charger, but he didn't succeed.

“The bank card did not work. I was tired and confused due to a stomach bug and accidentally tried to enter the wrong ID on the card. But I didn't know this, I thought the fault was in the charger.”

He called ABC's customer service and explained the problem to the customer service representative who answered the phone.

“I told you that I had tried several times to download, but I had not succeeded. I told you that I'm terribly sick and I have a night flight in which I didn't get to sleep for even a minute. I also told you that my stomach is spinning and I don't know if I can run to the bathroom or if I have to stay by the car and think about what to do now.”

Mohammed says that he felt not only really sore and tired, but also sad and hopeless. He could not understand why the unfortunate events followed one another. The bank card had always worked flawlessly before.

To the rescue came the customer service employee who answered the phone. He understood Mohammed's problem and wanted to solve it in the best way possible.

“He told me it was okay.”

That sounded comforting to Mohammed, as he felt hopeless. No worries.

“Then this customer service representative tried to remotely charge my car. It didn't work from the first charger but he didn't give up and asked me to try another cable. He then made it work remotely. The car started charging.”

Relieved, Mohammed asked if he could get an invoice or an account number to which he could reimburse the costs of the download.

“The customer service person said that they don't have such an invoicing system, but the house offers this. Really! I couldn't help it, but I started crying from happiness.”

Mohammed was able to charge his car, go to the bathroom and get a lactic acid bacteria drink from the store.

Happy the feeling has continued an hour after the incident. Mohammed says that he thanked the customer service person from the bottom of his heart.

“He replied that nothing and a wonderful day ahead. Think, after such a long and stressful phase, everything became excellent with the help of just one person. Life began to smile.”

Mohammed says that he especially found it heartwarming that the customer service agent seemed to genuinely help him, even though the accent of his speech reveals his foreign background.

“It confirmed to me that nice and genuinely helpful people still exist. I am so happy and relieved now.”

Mohammed estimates that the financial benefit he received is around 20–30 euros. He says he is “absolutely ready” to reimburse the service station chain.