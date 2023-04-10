HS Turku | The coastal fleet has ships with a special ability – This is how bodies are searched for in the Baltic Sea

The Navy’s mine countermeasures vessels also tend to search for bodies if necessary. HS Turku got to know the fleet at the Coastal Navy base.

Police was able to use unique seabed material as part of the murder investigation, which serves as a pontoon for its planned searches in the Archipelago Sea.

The material was created when Merivoimat and the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency helped the police with a missing person who had been missing for decades Ilpo Härmäläinen in the search for the body.