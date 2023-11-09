HS Turku | The city’s largest taxpayer made Turku the “prevention capital of the world”

Bayer, which manufactures birth control products, paid 139 million euros in corporate tax last year. In the fall, the company opened a second pharmaceutical factory in Turku.

Pharmaceutical factory Bayer makes wild numbers year after year. Last year, the company paid about 139 million euros in corporate tax to Finland. Over the past ten years, the company has paid 1.2 billion euros in corporate tax. For example, in 2018, the company was the largest corporation tax payer in the entire country.

Bayer operates in two locations in Finland. Bayer Nordic’s Nordic head office is in Espoo, while its subsidiary pharmaceutical factory is located in Turku.

At Bayer’s pharmaceutical factory in Turku, tax day is always watched with interest.

“Of course, we at Bayer are very proud that a Finnish innovation, which is manufactured here in Turku, has been successful in the world. We pay taxes in Finland and are able to influence society through that,” Turku factory manager Tomi Penttilä tells.

The Finnish innovation is the chief physician and professor of the Midwifery Hospital I met Luukkainen A hormone coil developed in the 1970s and 1980s.

Last year, millions of hormonal IUDs and contraceptive implants went out into the world from Turku. The sales of the hormonal IUD family, i.e. the Mirena, Kyleena and Jaydess products available by prescription, were a whopping 1.3 billion euros.

Pictured is the contraceptive coil Mirena.

No wonder Turku is called the prevention capital of the world.

The unofficial title is not running away from Turku, as Bayer opened a new production plant in Turku’s Artukainen in September. The factory is located in Hansaprint’s former printing house.

Penttilä says that the actual production at the new factory will probably only start after a good year.

“Test runs are now underway at the factory, during which we adjust the processes. After that, we will be able to make test batches, for which the approval processes will begin,” says Penttilä.

Changes in the pharmaceutical manufacturing process usually require country-specific change approvals. Contraceptive products are shipped from Turku to around 130 countries, so approval processes take time.

“Fortunately, not all countries require a separate approval process, but there are still quite a large number of processes ahead.”

Bayer’s new factory operates in Hansaprint’s former printing house.

Bayer’s the importance of the pharmaceutical factory in Turku is exceptionally great. The factory already employs 800 people in Turku.

Turku gets to enjoy corporate taxes indirectly. The vast majority of the corporate tax paid by companies goes to the state coffers, but the municipalities receive about a third of it.

Municipalities receive a share of corporate taxes according to the distribution agreed in advance.

According to the Tax Administration, a record eight billion euros in corporation tax was paid last year. Turku’s share of this was 166 million euros.

Penttilä emphasizes that Turku and Turku-based operators play an important role in cooperation for the pharmaceutical factory. The company has strategic cooperation agreements with three universities.

The company employs approximately one thousand people in Finland. The need for top talent is almost constant. In addition to production, the company’s research and product development unit operates in Turku, while dozens of the company’s international clinical trials are conducted from Espoo.

“For most of the tasks, we have found people locally. A small part of the tasks are those for which it is more difficult to find top talent. In that case, the search area must also be expanded outside of Finland. In the future, work must be done in Finland to ensure that top talent is brought to Finland.”

The company has an important trump card in recruitment.

Contraceptive products manufactured in Turku affect the lives of tens of millions of women in developing countries. At the end of last year, Bayer products were used by approximately 42 million women in low-income and middle-income countries.

The company’s global goal is to provide modern contraception to a couple of hundred million women in these countries by 2030.

“This is a huge deal for women, families and communities. We are proud of the goal, and I believe that many top experts want to work for a good cause”, Penttilä points out.