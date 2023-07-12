Wednesday, July 12, 2023
HS Turku | The city pays 10,000 euros a year for Russian diplomats to stay in a cottage – The state does not have an agreement on this

July 12, 2023
HS Turku | The city pays 10,000 euros a year for Russian diplomats to stay in a cottage – The state does not have an agreement on this

Turku has paid 10,000 euros per year for the Russian diplomats’ cabin. The city justifies the continuation of the rent payment by saying that it does not want to “hurt the Ministry of Foreign Affairs”.

in the Turku archipelago is a cottage that Russian diplomats have used for decades for free. The rent of the place has been paid by the city of Turku on their behalf.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the cottage issue has come into the public spotlight.

From the city of Turku was commented on last year that Turku cannot unilaterally terminate the agreement related to the state treaty.

