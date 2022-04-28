HS Turku The city of Turku removes Lenin’s bust from Aurakatu in the city center

According to the mayor of Turku, the sculpture is not ideologically in line with the values ​​of the city of Turku and the spirit of the city strategy.

Turku the city removes the former ruler of Soviet Russia Vladimir Lenin bust, inform the city. The bronze sculpture has been on display at the top of Aurakatu in Puolalanmäki in the city center.

According to the city, the bust has “repeatedly aroused emotion and debate in the public and in the media as a result of Russia’s hostilities in Ukraine”.

The matter was decided by the mayor of Turku on Tuesday Minna Invoice.

“The bust is not in itself a threat to anyone, but one manifestation of the history of our city that should not be erased,” Arve says in a press release.

“Today, however, Lenin’s monument depicts one of the most undemocratic and tragic stages in human history, which is ideologically inconsistent with the forward-looking spirit of the city of Turku and its emphasis on equal rights.”

Town’s according to the bust, its pedestal and plaque on the wall of the adjacent house will be removed as soon as possible. They are documented and stored in the storage facilities of the museum services.

The bust belongs to the art collection of the City of Turku and is protected by the Museum Act. It is a gift from the city of Leningrad to Turku from 1977.

The bust was made by a Russian sculptor, an academician Mikhail Anikusin. It is accompanied by a memorial plaque designed by Lenin about living in the house next door Tauno Torpo in 1964.