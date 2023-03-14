HS Turku | The city canceled the controversial forest sale – The buyers would have been the politician’s daughters

The Kaarina city government investigated the rectification claims it received and revoked its January decision on the sale of the forest plots to the Langhi siblings.

Kaarina In January, the city government decided to sell the forest farm owned by the city without a public auction or bidding process. Siblings living in the city Linda Lang and Laura Langh-Lagerlöf had made a purchase offer for the 84-hectare forest area.

Two rectification requests were made to the city government regarding the deal, which the government discussed at its meeting on Monday. The city council investigated the rectification claims and reversed its January decision on the sale of the forest plots.

In addition to this, it was decided at yesterday’s meeting that the overall review of Kaarina’s economic forests and their assessment and pricing criteria will be completed by the end of May.

Kaarina the third vice-president of the city council Hannu Rautanen (vihr) is satisfied with the decision made, but at the same time states that selling the city’s other economic forests is not sensible either.

“It is known that in three years the monetary value of forests can increase by more than 40 percent, as was stated in this now whirlwind case,” sums up Rautanen.

The space was being sold at a discount of around 200,000 euros without a public tender. The new market assessment obtained by the city confirms this: according to Länsi-Suomen Metsätilat Oy LKV’s assessment, the farm’s market value is up to 760,000 euros.

“It is remarkable that the growing Kaarina wants to give up her most productive asset.”

Forests have other value for city dwellers: trees are an important carbon sink and the recreational and nature value of forests is significant for residents.

“Furthermore, as a city, we are committed to the principle of continuous growth,” Rautanen reminds.

A purchase offer The Langhi sisters who made it are the representative of the Kaarinian coalition By Hans Lang daughters. Laura Langh-Lagerlöf also sat on the lists of the coalition as a Kaarina city councilor in the last council term. The family already has around 350 hectares of forest in Kaarina.

The price of 560,000 euros offered by the sisters for the forest seemed like a fair price, according to the members of the city councils, because a forest assessment had been made for the site in 2020. According to the estimate at the time, the fair value of the site was only 330,174 euros.

