HS Turku | The changing photos show how Turku has changed over the decades

Finland’s first bicycle factory and the country’s first pharmacy have operated in Turku, among other things. Some of the markers of history have been erased from the street scene, but many familiar places are still recognizable. HS put together a set of replacement photos that show what Turku looked like before and how it has changed.

In an old photo taken on Linnankatu in Turku, a terrier is enjoying the sun on a windowsill. HS visited the same apartment this fall.

In black and white the terrier sits on the windowsill and enjoys the sunshine. The dog seems to be in its usual place, because a safety net roughly the height of the dog is strung over the open window opening.

The dog is gone. Today, Rapeli’s couple lives in the Linnankatu penthouse. A wooden crane is on duty on the windowsill, which Raine Rapeli brought years ago as a souvenir from Germany. Its neck is glued because it has fallen on the floor once.