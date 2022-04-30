HS Turku The care company, which has been criticized for numerous omissions, received clean papers in intensive supervision – then the supervising officer was hired to manage the same company

Validia hired an official from Valvira to oversee the company’s numerous negligence. According to employees, supervision was ineffective.

March At the beginning, Validia, a care services company, announced that it had hired a Master of Nursing Science as its new development manager. Sari Vuorilammen. Until mid-January, he had worked for the Social and Health Licensing and Supervision Agency in Valvira. There, as Chief Inspector, he was responsible for the nationwide supervision of disability services and developmental disability care.

The appointment news was announced exactly three months after the end of Valvira’s power supervision period for Validia. The mountain pond in Valvira was closely involved in Validia’s supervision. Validia’s vacancy notice for the new management position was published the day before the end of the supervision period.

HS spoke earlier on Saturday about allegations of failure to act against Validia. Numerous employees and residents of Validia’s Turku unit strongly criticized the company’s operations and questioned the effectiveness of Valvira’s control measures. Several interviewees also considered it suspicious that the official in charge of supervision was suddenly found at Validia’s management level.

“Based on the overall report received in the matter, Valvira considers that Validia Oy has taken the right measures in its housing services to comply with the order issued by Valvira on October 6, 2020,” Valvira’s decision stated at the beginning of December. Vuorilampi acted as rapporteur.

Less than two weeks later, the Southwest Finland Regional State Administrative Agency had to start its own supervision activities at Validia’s Turku unit. They are still in progress.

About the nomination pattern what makes it even stranger is that Vuorilampi has by no means separated from Valvira. In mid-January, he resigned from Valvira and transferred to the Regional State Administrative Agency of Northern Finland. The vacancy continues, although Vuorilampi is now on Validia’s payroll. This is confirmed by the supervisor of Vuorilampi, the group manager of the Valvira Sote Department Kirsti Tolonen.

Tolonen did not comment on the matter, but according to HS, the inspector of the chief inspector jumped into the service of the supervised person in Valvira. He did not have a tenure clause in his contract that would have restricted the transition. On the other hand, Valvira has estimated that he should not have any inside information that Validia could use unfairly. Tolonen admits that after the incident, Valvira has discussed whether there is a need for quarantine.

“We’ve been thinking about it, but I don’t know if that would even be possible for an official,” Tolonen says.

Validia’s CEO is the former Minister of Social Affairs and Health Laura Räty (kok). In 2016, Rädy’s jump from Helsinki’s position as deputy mayor to Terveystalo’s director reviews. It was considered problematic in public that Rädy, as mayor, had inside information about the preparation of SOTE and the procurement of welfare services in the City of Helsinki. According to critics, Terveystalo could gain an unfair competitive advantage. As Deputy Mayor, Rädy did not have a grace period before moving to Helsinki for the bread of a company selling services.

Räty resigned as Terveystalo’s Director of Public Services from the end of 2020. In January 2021, he was appointed President and CEO of Validia.

Laura Räty served as Minister of Social Affairs and Health in 2014–2015.

Räty tells HS by e-mail that he did not know about Vuorilampi’s leave when he was hired to work for Validia.

“We had an open position that received a lot of applications and Vuorilampi was selected because of their skills and background and studies. He has previously held similar development positions and has just completed a related master’s degree in 2021. ”

The same is said by Validia’s Quality Director Riikka Haahtela. He is the head of Vuorilampi. HS also asked Validia for an interview with Vuorilampi, but it was not available.

According to Haahtela, Vuorilampi was not yet involved in the recruitment of development managers at the time when it was deciding to end its control over Validia. So it happened in early last December. According to Haahtela, Validia was in contact with Vuorilampi at the end of January. At that time, Vuorilampi had already left Valvira on leave.

“He has moved to us from the Regional State Administrative Agency of Northern Finland and there is nothing special about it. He works for us in an expert role, ”says Haahtela.

According to Haahtela and Rädy, the leave arrangements are a matter between Vuorilampi and Valvira.

“I don’t see how they would relate to this,” Haahtela says.

According to him, Vuorilampi is not involved in control matters related to Valvira, Haahtela emphasizes.

“If Vuorilampi returned from Validia to Valvira, he would certainly be left behind in matters concerning the company for a long time.”

