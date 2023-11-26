Monday, November 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Turku | The buyer of a detached house can now have a place worth a thousand dollars – One group of buyers completely disappeared from the market

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Turku | The buyer of a detached house can now have a place worth a thousand dollars – One group of buyers completely disappeared from the market

Detached house prices and transaction volumes have dropped rapidly in the Turku region. Those who feel retro living have disappeared from the buyers of front-line houses, who do not have the know-how to maintain a single-family house, says the CEO of OP Koti Turku region.

Papinsaari detached house area on Turku’s Hirvensalo island. Hirvensalo’s popularity is said to have held its ground among those interested in detached houses. Picture: Jonna Rönkä / HS

Linda Laine HS

| Updated

The old ones the prices of single-family houses and sales volumes have fallen in the Turku region.

“Prices fell drastically in the summer compared to a year ago,” says the CEO of OP Koti Turku region Fairy tale Astala.

The peak season for selling detached houses lasts from spring to autumn.

#Turku #buyer #detached #house #place #worth #thousand #dollars #group #buyers #completely #disappeared #market

See also  Car shop | Sunny Car Center's lumberjack is in court again: Accused of several financial crimes
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to launch a massive attack on the DPR energy system

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to launch a massive attack on the DPR energy system

Recommended

No Result
View All Result