HS Turku | The buyer of a detached house can now have a place worth a thousand dollars – One group of buyers completely disappeared from the market

Detached house prices and transaction volumes have dropped rapidly in the Turku region. Those who feel retro living have disappeared from the buyers of front-line houses, who do not have the know-how to maintain a single-family house, says the CEO of OP Koti Turku region.

Papinsaari detached house area on Turku’s Hirvensalo island. Hirvensalo’s popularity is said to have held its ground among those interested in detached houses.

Linda Laine HS

2:00 am | Updated 8:10

The old ones the prices of single-family houses and sales volumes have fallen in the Turku region.

“Prices fell drastically in the summer compared to a year ago,” says the CEO of OP Koti Turku region Fairy tale Astala.

The peak season for selling detached houses lasts from spring to autumn.