HS Turku | The “brutal violence” of the first graders put the school in the center of the commotion

This week, the police held an awareness class at Kaarina Biispanlähti school due to the events of the fall.

In the Karinanian There have been violent situations at Biispanlähti school during the fall. Principal Tiina Tuominen according to the recent cases that have come to light, it has been about first-grade students.

“We can talk about mild violence,” says Tuominen.

The school’s situation came up this week on social media. A Twitter user posing as a relative of one of the students wrote that there is a school in Piispanristi in Kaarina, where the first graders are afraid to go because of the daily brutal violence. Inclusion was also highlighted. The minister of education was tagged in the tweet Lee Andersson (left).

Piispanlähti school, located in Piispanristi, is a unified school of more than 700 students. There are operations at three different addresses.

Principal Tuominen says he is aware of the Twitter conversation. According to him, the violence has not been brutal and inclusion has nothing to do with it.

“All cases have been dealt with,” says Tuominen.

According to him, violent situations have mainly occurred in transitional situations and during breaks.

“In social media, it is wrongly reported that the cases are related to inclusion. We have inclusive classes in first and second grade. In addition to the class teacher, a special teacher and a counselor have been resourced for the classes,” says Tuominen.

Inclusion means that special support students are not separated into small groups, but they should receive the additional support they need in a regular general education class. Tuominen does not take a position on whether the perpetrators of violence are special support students or not.

“We are now talking about seven-year-olds. There is no mention of brutal violence in any of the names. We have a neighborhood school principle and there are many kinds of children in our classes. Not everyone has such good social skills. Would it be the right way to isolate these children, in which case the learning of social skills would decrease?” Tuominen says.

However, he understands parents’ concern about children. Violence or bullying is not accepted at school.

“If a small student is afraid to come to school, the matter must be dealt with.”

First graders According to Tuominen, violent situations have come to the fore this autumn. According to him, there are now more first-graders in the school than usual.

Tuominen says that he discussed violent situations with the school’s assistant principal. According to the information received by Tuominen, the investigated incidents have involved talking to others in a nasty and ugly manner, pushing, chasing and in some cases also kicking.

Police has visited Piispanlähti school this week to hold an educational lesson for elementary school children. According to Tuominen, the background of the police visit was the events of the fall.

“However, as far as I know, we don’t have an acute emergency,” says Tuominen.

The police station leading preventive activities in Turku Juhani Malmberg says that the police talked to the students, among other things, about school peace.

“There have been certain symptoms in elementary school,” says Malmberg.

According to his information, it would be about restless behavior, threatening words and violation of physical integrity.

“Pushing names and other things,” Malmberg clarifies.

He does not know if any criminal reports have been made to the police about the events that happened at the school.

According to Principal Tuominen, the school has not filed criminal reports, but the staff has acted with official responsibility.

“We have an obligation to make various announcements. If necessary, we will, for example, file a child protection report,” Tuominen says on a general level.

According to him, attempts have been made to prevent violent situations, for example, by increasing the monitoring of break times, by clarifying operating models in transitional and break-time situations, and by talking to students about what is allowed and what is not.

Inspector Malmberg says that the police monitor violence in schools. The number of acts of violence committed by children under the age of 15 has been increasing in the area of ​​the police department, both in schools and elsewhere.

Malmberg finds the situation worrying.

“It is the task of the police, parents and society to think about how teachers can do their work in schools in peace,” says Malmberg.

