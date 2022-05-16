HS Turku The beloved and endangered animal in the archipelago thrives in one more paradise – however, females are in trouble because the population has a strange feature

Three male otters and two females at the turn of April – May on the cliffs of the Archipelago Sea.

One of the most beloved birds in the archipelago is doing badly. The eel stock has collapsed and there is no end to the downhill. However, there is one island in the archipelago where eels live like in paradise.

Karun a lighthouse rises in the middle of a rocky island. Tourists go everywhere with their cameras, and you have to be careful about that.

Stepping almost anywhere is in danger of trampling on an eel or its nest. The small island still has hundreds of eel nests.