HS Turku | The archbishop gives three tips: This is how you get more light in your life

Archbishop Tapio Luoma tells how each person can try to get a little more light in their own life. He summarizes his advice in three points.

Christmas at times the contrasts in human life are accentuated. A bright celebration is celebrated in the middle of the darkest season in a world time full of uncertainty.

Leader of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland, archbishop Tapio Luoma says that it is Christmas time that brings to the surface a person's longing for harmony, harmony, peace and rest.

The past years have been difficult for many Finns. There may have been changes in your life that burdened everyday life.

“We now have a lot of people who are struggling to make ends meet, for example, who have to count every cent in their wallet and think about how they will survive and get by.”

According to Luoma, besides the everyday worries related to personal life, people are also oppressed and scared by bigger things. They can be related to changes in society and their consequences, geopolitics and wars, or the future of the entire planet due to climate change.

“We Finns are very deeply touched by the situation in Ukraine, because we share a common neighbor to the east. We are troubled by the thought of what might be going through this neighbor's mind. We have seen how Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine has caused unspeakable evil.”

However, the archbishop reminds Finns that fear and anxiety are part of human life.

“Nobody always gets off easy, because you can't just pick up good-tasting morsels from life.”

Of care and in the midst of anxiety, according to the archbishop, it is good to remember that there are also good and positive things. Upon request, he gives three tips that can help in the effort to make your own life look a little brighter.

The first one is gratitude.

“We easily tend to focus on things that seem boring and eat up our resources. Now, instead, we could stop and think actively about everything we can be grateful for.”

Gratitude is the antidote to many traps that haunt the mind. According to the archbishop, it is easy to sink into anger and bitterness, but gratitude forces you to see what is good in life at the moment.

The archbishop himself says that he is grateful for his loved ones and family. The same goes for his work, which he finds meaningful.

“Health is also a matter of gratitude. Two years ago I was very sick and hospitalized for several weeks. Since then, I have been especially grateful that I can be in such good shape.”

Luoma also lists being able to sleep at night among her own reasons for gratitude. As well as the fact that his flu symptoms have disappeared.

“I am also grateful that I received a Christmas card in the mail from a person I heard from last time a year ago. These are my reasons for gratitude right now, someone else's reasons are completely different.”

According to the archbishop, it is essential in life to know how to rejoice in all the good things that we have.

Second Tapio Luoma urges people to share their thoughts with others. It's not always easy, but it's worth striving for. For example, at Christmas time, many churches offer opportunities and discussion help for those who spend Christmas alone, but would like to spend it together with others.

Many people suffer from loneliness. The archbishop says that seeking contact with another person always carries the risk that one's own approach will be treated with indifference. Can also be completely rejected. The reason for the other party's behavior is not always in oneself.

“Each of us can be disappointed in our relationships. Regardless, it would be important to be able to take that risk again and again.”

In encounters, it is good to try to bring out the love of one's neighbor and the appreciation of another person.

“The apostle Paul said that: “Compete among yourselves in honoring one another.” I myself always say hello and make eye contact, possibly shake hands and try to exchange a few words.”

A friendly encounter can create paths to sharing your thoughts with other people even for a moment. Small meetings like this are like little rays of sunshine. When there are enough of them, the whole world can be brighter.

Third Archbishop Tapio Luoma wants to remind you that despite the darkness, the sun still exists. It exists regardless of whether it hides behind a thick cloud cover or shines at night somewhere on the other side of the world.

The image of the sun is of course a metaphor, but it reminds us that there is also a lot of light in the world. The same light can also exist internally in a person.

“Here you can think about which is the default value of the reality of life, light or darkness? Is the default light, in the middle of which the darkness is only a temporary thing that comes up every now and then, or is it the other way around?”

According to the archbishop, part of this is perhaps related to the person's personality, but there is also a lot to be learned.

“For me, the default value of life is light. I think of life as a whole that is given to us to go through. What is essential then is how we know how to rejoice in the good things that we have and how we cope with all the difficulties that come our way in life. I want to firmly believe that we can overcome the difficulties even now.”

Luoma says that when he himself needs comfort and encouragement, he is comforted by the words of Psalm 23: The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing.

“That's a person who is pretty much satisfied with his life. He lacks nothing. After all, it was written in a life situation where one's life was in danger.”