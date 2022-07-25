HS Turku | The applicant was left without a place to study and appealed to the court, now the professor is surprised by the court’s decision: “Turku took on the role of an overestimator”

According to emeritus professor Olli Mäenpää, those who applied for a place to study could have found themselves in a different position when the administrative court evaluated the score of only one applicant.

Two similar complaint. Two different solutions.

HS reported on Monday about a case where Konsta Kallio-Mannila applied with the same exam to several different universities in spring 2021, but did not get a study place. He appealed each university’s decision to the administrative court of that region.

The Helsinki Administrative Court rejected Kallio-Mannila’s claims. On the other hand, the Turku Administrative Court ruled that the correct answers had been interpreted as wrong in an unreasonable way.

Emeritus Professor of Administrative Law Olli Mäenpää estimates that the issue can be considered problematic from two perspectives. The first is the equality aspect and the second is that the court starts exercising the authority of the university.

“If one applicant is given extra points on the basis that it would be reasonable, not on the basis that there was an error in the assessment, I’m only thinking about the equality perspective,” Mäenpää commented to HS.

Mäenpää it is normal for each university’s decision to be appealed separately. This is also the case with official decisions.

“In this case, it seems a bit funny, because the universities’ decisions are based on the evaluation and scoring done by only one selection exam group. But this is how it goes, because the universities have autonomy and decide for themselves intake”, says Mäenpää.

He doesn’t see a problem in the matter that would be worthy of Sweden.

How about what does this case say about the Finnish legal system?

“That’s another story,” says Mäenpää.

Decisions issued by administrative rights in the case are public. Mäenpää has familiarized himself with the decisions in question.

One of the tasks, the scores of which Kallio-Mannila demanded a change, were checked with an optical reading device. The task was answered with numbers, and in addition the numbers had to be entered on a machine-readable form using the tick-to-box method.

Kallio-Mannila forgot one tick in the first subtask. Therefore, he also lost points for other, correctly marked subtasks.

The Administrative Court of Turku considered it unreasonable that the applicant lost points due to the evaluation method.

“If you look at the decisions of Helsinki and Turku, both administrative courts were of the opinion that the assessment of the exam was in accordance with the law. The Helsinki Administrative Court considered that within the limits of the general selection criteria, the university could have made such a decision, and Turku had no other position on the matter either. In that sense, the basic starting point was the same for both”, commented Mäenpää.

“What attracted some attention is that the Turku Administrative Court decided to deviate from the general selection criteria that had been applied to almost 4,500 applicants. The administrative court deviated from them in the case of this one applicant and gave additional points on reasonable grounds.”

Mäenpää I think it is of course a good thing that moderation is valued.

“But I was thinking a little about how equal it is. If, for one applicant, a lot of extra points are given on the basis of reasonableness, and for others such an assessment is not made, then the equality aspect is left to ponder a bit. In the university, it specifically says that applicants must be treated equally.”

Mäenpää notes that neither administrative court, however, saw the use of an optical reading device as problematic in any way.

“You almost have to follow that when there are thousands of applicants“, says Mäenpää.

Mäenpää thinks, should the University of Turku – or all other universities – reassess the reasonableness aspect due to the decision given by the Turku Administrative Court. He says that re-grading almost 4,500 students would be a big job, and it cannot be possible in practice.

“One can ask the question whether fairness is realized when the fairness aspect is taken into account for one – and only one – applicant.”

Mäenpää in my opinion, it also raises questions that the administrative court at all became a new critic.

“In my opinion, that is not part of the court’s duties. The task of the court is to assess whether the assessment has taken place in accordance with the law, i.e. in accordance with the selection criteria. That’s what Helsinki did, but Turku took on the role of over-reviewer. It is quite problematic for the jurisdiction of the court,” he says.

Mäenpää does not want to claim that the Administrative Court of Turku has acted here clearly against the law. He also by no means wants to say that the student did not deserve his study place.

“Congratulations to him on that.”