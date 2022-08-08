HS Turku | “The alternatives are either to lower the quality or to put the straws in the bag” – Student restaurants were in trouble because of the constantly rising prices of food

“All means must be used in order for us to be successful,” the largest student restaurant chain in Turku emphasizes. Mara demands a decision on increasing the meal allowance as soon as possible.

Prices the rise is punishing student restaurants, which have to offer a student meal at the former price, even though food and energy are constantly becoming more expensive.

Student canteens are bound by the government decree, according to which the maximum price of a student meal that qualifies for a subsidy is five euros. Special rations may cost more.

Kela’s meal allowance is 2.30 euros per meal, so the student usually has to pay the difference, i.e. 2.70 euros, from his own portion. A student can only receive one subsidized meal per day.

In addition, the meal served should meet Kela’s university student eating recommendations, which guide, among other things, serving healthy and versatile food.

CEO of Unica, which runs 11 different student restaurants in Turku Krista Vanhala tells you that the equation is currently inconvenient.

“Neither of them can be flexible, the price cannot be raised and there is no desire to compromise on raw materials.”

Deli Pharma located in Kupitta is one of Unica’s restaurants.

Especially the price increases that threaten the end of the year are so huge that Unica is forced to find savings targets for the fall.

According to Vanhala, special attention will be paid to portion sizes in the future. Kela defines a healthy plate model for a student meal, but the portion is not intended to be the only hot food of the day. However, for many students, a 2.70 euro meal is enough, and then more food is shoveled onto the plate, which in turn increases the restaurant’s costs.

The aim is to keep the portion size under control already now by regulating, for example, how many spoonfuls of food can be taken. However, Unica also has self-service cash registers in use, in which case monitoring of portions remains non-existent.

“It may be that we put staff at the self-service checkouts. It is also possible that we introduce dosing. All means must be used in order for us to succeed. Autumn will be tough.”

Even if the staff is handing out food with a ladle, Vanhala emphasizes that the goal is not to reduce portions, but to keep them within the limits of Kela’s recommendations.

Unica may have to resort to stricter dosing in the fall.

From raw materials According to Vanhala, the price of fish has clearly risen the most. Fish food should be offered at least twice a week.

“The recommendations are very strict, there is no room for flexibility, but that is good. They guide us and the students to make correct and healthy choices.”

Unica cannot skimp on the quality of the food. The margin of the five-euro meal price is also small.

“Especially if the worst fear comes true in the fall, i.e. distance learning continues, then our other trump card, sales based on volume, will be lost. Then it will be challenging to get on your own. In the worst case, we have to make big decisions.”

With big decisions, Vanhala suggests that Unica needs to expand its restaurant operations beyond students.

“But as we know, eating lunch is not easy money at the moment either.”

Fact The meal fulfills a third of the daily energy requirement In addition to the main course, a full student meal includes vegetables, salad dressing, bread, spread and a food drink. According to the dietary recommendation for university students: The meal offered is health-promoting, versatile, tasty and attractive.

In addition to the main course, the full meal includes vegetables, salad dressing, bread, spread and a food drink. Skimmed milk, buttermilk or herbal drink is recommended as a food drink.

The meal is planned in such a way that students have the opportunity to fulfill about a third of their daily energy needs with the main meal in question.

The indicative energy amounts for a student meal are: at least 500 kcal (2.1 MJ) / meal, on average 700-800 kcal (2.9-3.3 MJ) / meal, maximum 1,000 kcal (4.2 MJ) / meal.

It is important to ensure that the amount and quality of fat and the amount of protein, carbohydrates and fiber in student meals are balanced.

The average proportions of energy nutrients in a student meal prepared according to the plate model (percentage of energy): fat 30–40 (saturated fat less than 10), proteins 13–17, carbohydrates (45–40). See also Major loss of healthy life years

Tourism- and restaurant services Mara’s CEO Timo Lappi says that the situation in student restaurants is difficult. Lappi reminds that the industry suffered from the corona pandemic until March 2020, which moved students to distance learning.

“And when the restrictions ended, Russia attacked Ukraine, and especially because of that, the costs started to rise enormously. The situation is difficult because the prices of production factors are determined by the market, but the price of a student meal is a political decision.”

Mara estimates that the prices of food raw materials will rise by 15–20 percent this year.

“Or even more than that. Transport costs, the price of energy and wages have also risen,” Lappi lists.

“ “Student restaurants all over Finland are in dire straits if a decision is not made to raise the subsidy.”

The old one suggests that the maximum price of a meal be raised to at least six euros, so that Kela’s support would be three euros and the student would have to pay three euros.

“Then we would be roughly where we could get by.”

Mara already calculated in May that the maximum price of a student meal should be increased from the beginning of July to six euros, of which Kela’s support would be 2.75 euros. Mara has not yet made a new calculation, but according to CEO Lapi, the pressure for an increase is now greater than ever.

Lapland considers the situation very serious, so a political decision on the increase should be made as quickly as possible.

“If it is not done during the fall, the fear is that we will have to switch from domestic food products to more and more foreign ones and lower the quality level. The alternatives are either to lower the quality or to put the straws in the bag”, says Lappi.

“Student restaurants all over Finland are in dire straits if a decision is not made to raise the subsidy,” says Unica’s Vanhala.

In this year’s state budget, 35.5 million euros have been set aside for meal support. Vanhala appeals to the decision-makers that the increase in support should be brought up in the autumn budget negotiations.

“I would be willing to pay more” Emilia Kalliokoski and Niklas Niemelä could pay more than 2.70 euros for a student meal. Unica the main owner is the student union of the University of Turku. CEO of Unica Krista Vanhala assures that Turku students do not need to worry about their student lunches. All Unica’s restaurants will open by the beginning of the school year. “Even through the difficult corona years, we have kept restaurants open on every campus and offered food even at a loss. The situation does not appear on the student’s plate.” Kupittaan Deli Pharma is one of Unica’s student restaurants, which is also open in the summer. Turku students reached at the door of the restaurant Emilia Kalliokoski and Niklas Niemelä say they are ready to pay more for a student meal than at present. “In the store, you notice that the price of food is going up, so this is an irreplaceable advantage. I would be willing to pay more for not having to cook myself,” Niemelä reflects. “I could pay 3.50 euros for a meal,” Kalliokoski answers the question about the pain threshold. Niemelä says that even four euros would still be a reasonable price for the cheapest meal.

