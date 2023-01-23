HS Turku | The advertising man convicted of Ilpo Härmäläinen’s murder denies having met Härmäläinen on the day of his death – Can’t explain phone calls

Ilpo Härmäläinen’s murder is being heard at the Turku Court of Appeal. The advertising man convicted of murder in the district court denies his guilt.

Turku On Monday, the court of appeal heard a lawyer from Turku Ilpo Härmäläinen convicted of murder Lasse Lehto. The 69-year-old man vehemently denied having committed the murder.

He said that he did not meet Härmäläi at all on the day of his disappearance, August 3, 1994.

Did you kill Ilpo Härmäläinen, the defense lawyer Heikki Uotila asked his boss?

“I don’t. That’s what I’ve said all along, in all the interrogation protocols,” Lehto replied.

Later the district attorney Niina Merivirta asked Lehto what the calls between Lehto and Härmäläinen were about on the day of the disappearance.

“I can’t answer that,” Lehto stated.

The district court of Varsinais-Suomen made a historic decision in May and convicted Lehto of a murder committed almost 30 years earlier. The defense applied for permission to appeal the verdict, and the appeal court proceedings began last week.

Defense according to Lehto had no motive to kill Härmäläis and he would not have had time to carry out the act in the alleged time.

Read more: The defense relied on the dissertation to question the reliability of the witnesses in Ilpo Härmäläinen’s murder case

According to the prosecutor, Lehto took Härmäläinen to the Satava marina and left with her to Airisto. In the water, Lehto killed Härmäläinen and buried his body at the bottom of the sea. After that, Lehto returned by boat to Satava and drove back to the center of Turku to his advertising office.

Lehto told the court that he never sailed alone, because he didn’t want to risk a boat with wooden sides.

“I’m not a lone wolf. I like company,” the man said.

Accusation according to Lehto murdered Härmäläinen in the sailboat with two shots. Because of this, samples of the sailboat were searched for last year. Heikki Uotila asked the accused where the possible blood and sperm samples came from.

The accused said that the boat has been in his possession for a long time, and when boating he always gets wounds from, for example, fishing hooks. About the sperm, the man stated that “our boat has always had a good sex life”.

According to the prosecutor, Lehto shot Härmäläi with a revolver. Lehto had bought the gun in 1992. Previously, Lehto said that he had already sold the guns he owned before Härmäläinen’s disappearance in 1993. The investigation revealed that in reality he only sold them years after the disappearance in 1998.

The revolver has not been connected with certainty to the murder.

In the Court of Appeal, Lehto said that he bought the revolver and the shotgun because of a possible shooting and hunting hobby. Starting the hobby was delayed due to other commitments.

In the Court of Appeal, Lehto claimed that he never bought ammunition for the guns.

When talking Regarding the loan speculation started by Lehto, Härmäläinen and a third man, the accused tried to downplay his part. According to him, he was not the initiator in the matter, but the third man and Härmäläinen were the initiators.

Lehto received a suspended sentence for gross fraud at the beginning of 1996. According to the verdict, Lehto and the third man defrauded the finance company with three invoices in the spring of 1994. The finance company received three fake invoices, and gave hundreds of thousands of FIM loans against them.

With this money, Lehto was supposed to acquire a foreign currency loan that would have saved his advertising agency.

The operation caused the company at least FIM 250,000 in damages. In the Court of Appeal, Lehto belittled the verdict and blamed it on both the court and his accomplice.

“Wrong judge. I was just stunned. I lost my money and got a verdict,” the accused stated.

The 69-year-old man has received several convictions for financial crimes. For example, ten years ago, he received an unconditional sentence of more than two years for numerous financial crimes.

The accused’s account of the acquaintance between Härmäläinen and himself has changed several times. Initially, he said that he knew Härmäläinen, but in a later interrogation, he denied the acquaintance, until he again admitted that he knew him.

Härmäläinen on the morning of the day of his disappearance, Lehto went to the bank to negotiate a loan. According to him, the family was selling the boat and getting a dry land cabin.

The accused’s ex-wife already said during the police interrogation that the family had no intention of building or buying a vacation home.

According to the prosecutor, the cabin plan was part of the accused’s effort to build himself an alibi for the day of his disappearance

Prosecutor Merivirta asked about Lehto’s daily work at an advertising agency in the 1990s. Lehto said that the job involved a lot of customer visits. He mainly handled them with his own car.

Lehto has said that he did not have a car on the day of his disappearance, as it was used by his parents on a trip to Norway.

According to the prosecutor, Lehto used his father’s car during the trip. Lehto denied this and said that he had not driven his father’s car since he crashed his father’s car when he was younger.

Court of Appeal also heard from Ilpo Härmäläinen’s widow on Monday. This told the court about her reaction to the discovery of her husband’s body. A Navy diver found Härmäläinen’s body at the bottom of Airisto in March 2022.

“I am very satisfied that the matter has been concluded, when you think about how many years I have lived in ignorance,” the wife stated.

