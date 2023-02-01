HS Turku | The 15-year-old suspected of stabbing the neck already has a long record – The guardians also have convictions

A 15-year-old drug-addled stabbed another young person on the riverbank in the summer. A year ago, he was involved in the Puolalanpuisto stabbing.

Tuesday A minor boy imprisoned in Turku has been involved in several stabbing incidents in the past year. The young man, born in 2007, is suspected of stabbing an adult man in the neck between Thursday and Friday. The young man fled the scene, but the police caught him nearby.

Read more: A 15-year-old boy is suspected of hitting a man in the neck with a knife in Turku

The same youth stabbed another youth on the Aurajoki beach in July of last year. The events that led to the stabbing began when two youth groups met on the riverbank. An altercation broke out between the two young men and the 15-year-old stabbed the 17-year-old three times.

The 15-year-old later said that he was in an aggressive mood after using both cannabis and ecstasy.

The incident was discussed in the District Court of Varsinais-Finland in the fall. The prosecutor sought a sentence for the 15-year-old for attempted murder. However, according to the court, the accused was guilty of aggravated assault and the crime of drug use. The stabber received a suspended prison sentence of one year and five months. The judgment is not legally binding, as it has been appealed to the Court of Appeal.

Read more: A boy who had just turned 15 stabbed another young person on the Aurajoki bank – Sovinto did not save him from being sentenced

The 15-year-old was also involved in the stabbing that took place in January last year. At that time, he was still 14 years old, so he was not criminally responsible.

The 14- and 15-year-old youths attacked the third youth, and the 14-year-old stabbed the victim in Puolalanpuisto. The police later said that the reason for the stabbing was ambiguities in dealings between young people. The stabbing victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The stabber was also involved in a series of four robberies, which the police solved in the fall of 2021. At that time, 14- and 15-year-olds robbed the victims who had come to make deals arranged online. Three of the robberies took place in Turku and one in Paimio.

According to public documents, the 15-year-old suspect has a checkered family background. His guardians have been clients of the city’s child welfare services, and both have convictions for, among other things, drug use crimes.

One of the guardians was evicted from his apartment for unpaid rent the other year. Last year, another landlord took the guardian to court for unpaid rent. The landlord withdrew his claim after the guardian paid part of his rent arrears.

Do you want more reading from the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.