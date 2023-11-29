HS Turku | Terhi Santaluoto can clean anything – Passengers’ new habit causes headaches

Turku the region’s public transport buses are often in terrible condition at the end of the journey. Drinks have been spilled on the benches, people have urinated or vomited on them, trash is lying on the floors, the backs of the seats have been poked with markers and snuff has been pushed between the radiators.

Cleans up messes Terhi Santaluoto.

Santaluoto has worked as a cleaner and foreman for 40 years. According to his own words, he has cleaned everywhere and everything – except airplanes. During the last year, in addition to other cleaning jobs, Santaluoto has maintained and cleaned the buses operating at LS-Liikennelinjat Oy’s depot in Turku.

According to Santaluoto, the biggest messes are found in cars driving in the city center area, while the problems of buses driving in Marttila and Koskä are graffiti and vandalism.

Terhi Santaluoto prepares to clean the bus at the depot in Turku.

Buses the cleaner’s working day begins with a situational assessment.

“First you have to check the condition of the bus. At the same time, I pick up the things forgotten on the benches, collect the trash and think about which tools and detergents to use for cleaning this time,” says Santaluoto.

When the surveying round is done, Santaluoto retrieves his equipment box, pulls on rubber gloves and gets down to business.

“Here’s a handyman’s toolkit: detergents for every surface, rags, cloths and a jar”, Santaluoto presents his most important work tools.

Cleaning one bus can take 40 minutes or more than two hours. If the bus is in an unclean condition, it naturally takes more time than the so-called basic cleaning.

In basic cleaning, Santaluoto empties the trash, vacuums the floor, wipes the handles, washes the windows and makes sure that the driver’s windows are sufficiently clean. Usually, the cars are pretty clean, and the basic work is mainly cleaning the wreath, sand and soot.

The cleaning of the bus starts with an inspection round: Terhi Santaluoto carefully examines each row of seats and collects loose trash in a plastic bag.

The cleaner’s basic equipment includes a “handyman’s tool kit”, which contains everything needed, from rubber gloves to detergents and a scouring pad.

Santaluoto according to, the biggest chore is in cleaning the secretions. Vomit, feces, blood, snot and urine are not only difficult but also unpleasant to clean. Santaluoto also classifies used condoms and snuff as unpleasant to clean.

“The smell is actually the worst thing for me in this job,” he says.

Snuff is a fairly new phenomenon for cleaners. Used snuff bags can be found “pretty much everywhere”, and they are particularly unpleasant to clean in the small crevices of bus radiators.

“When I clean the Snuffs and put them together, it becomes a real slime pile.”

Graffiti removal and demolition are tasks that require time, know-how and the right tools. Santaluoto’s equipment includes weapons for both:

The jar cooler freezes the jar from a soft mush into a hard ball, after which the jar is tapped off with a jar spatula. For graffiti, on the other hand, there is a detergent of its own and a rough rag, with which the traces of the marker eventually evaporate.

Garbage, lunch papers and snuff or nicotine bags are often left in buses.

Terhi Santaluodo has tricks for even the most difficult to clean. Tear balls and stickers come off with a so-called tear trowel.

In buses eating and drinking is prohibited, but despite that, Santaluoto cleans up leftover food from the buses. He says that working-age people in particular seem to eat lunch on buses.

“What is forbidden attracts. You don’t think about rules then. The busy rhythm of modern life, fast transitions and constant thinking about efficiency make people eat snacks while moving.”

They leave behind banana peels, apple cores and tissue paper.

For young people, going on the bus is important to perpetuate – after all, all kinds of graffiti are part of the everyday life of a cleaner.

You also see vandalism at work every day.

“Handles and garbage cans are unscrewed or torn off, holes are carved into the benches or they are cut open and holes are burned into the cushions of the bench with a lighter”, Santaluoto lists examples of acts of vandalism.

He thinks that the current state of society and, for example, the malaise of young people can be seen everywhere, including in buses. Syringes and bottles and cans of alcoholic beverages are regularly found on buses.

“The need to spoil and break property also indicates some kind of sickness,” says Santaluoto.

Vandalism creates additional costs that operators have to pay.

Buses are cleaned regularly, but in Santaluoto’s opinion it is clear that the playgrounds that are used a lot get dirty.

“The more people there are in the car, the more sand and garbage, for example, are transported there.”

There are seasonal differences in cleanliness. In the summer, sand moves into the interior, and street dust can be seen on the floors, windows, and even on the benches. In winter, street dust turns into wreaths and soot. Traces of customers’ drinking and eating can be observed more in the summer.

Santaluoto has noticed that in autumn and winter, people have a need to tinker again, and then the cleaner has more rubbish to clean up.

Cleaning the bus is often basic cleaning, where the surfaces and floors are wiped of stubborn soot, among other things.

Terhi Santaluoto says that the most essential thing when cleaning a bus is to take care of the cleanliness of the driver's place: you have to see through the window properly and wipe fingerprints and other stains from the contact surfaces.

Major some buses are serviced at the terminus. However, the driver does not always have time to react to messes or vandalism during his drive or after his shift. Buses are usually only cleaned when they are driven to the operator’s depot.

“Sometimes at the depot, I immediately notice that even two hours is not enough to clean the bus. In those situations, the operator must take another, cleaner car into traffic,” says Santaluoto.

He says that, for example, this could happen in the summer during the Ruisrock festival. At that time, the buses were in unsanitary condition.

“People’s joy and the fact that you are not allowed to drink your own drinks in the festival area immediately made work elsewhere. The floors of the buses were sticky from spilled drinks, and there were more drink cans, snuff and cans inside than usual.”

A cleaner who has experienced bed bugs or other small organisms has not noticed any in his career as a bus driver.

Buses must be in the condition specified in their operating agreement. For example, benches need to be clean and dry in principle so that you can sit on them.

Untidiness and deliberate messing make Santaluoto think about what people think and how they act outside their own home.

“I admit that sometimes it gets in the way when the bench cover gets ruined or the vandalism cannot be repaired. Passengers should treat other people’s property as their own.”

LS-Liikennelinjat Oy wants to keep the fleet clean. It reduces maintenance costs but also mess. Santaluoto has noticed that the tidier the bus is, the higher the threshold for making a mess.

That’s why he wants to do his job well.

“The best thing about this job is professional pride. The fact that I like my work and value my work. When the bus leaves the depot clean in my hands, it’s rewarding.”