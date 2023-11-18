HS Turku | Ten thousand people were left without water – Tero Kuosa from neighboring town invited them to his home yard

The majority of people living in Loimaa have had to boil their food and drinking water since Thursday. Tero Kuosa, who lives in the neighboring municipality, stepped in to help, from whose faucets dozens of Loima residents have already drawn odorless and tasteless groundwater.

Roughly up to 12,000 people were left without clean drinking water in Loimaa on Thursday, when the main water main was repaired in the city.

The pressure fluctuations caused by the repair set iron and manganese precipitation in motion and the network had to be chlorinated.

Loimaan Vesi initially restricted the use of household water, but soon also issued a warning to cook water, for example, on Facebook and on its website. However, the message did not reach nearly all the parties involved in Loimaa.

Uncertainty and the information spread via trash radio frightened many, and stores temporarily ran out of both drinking water and containers for storing water.

In the midst of panic and uncertainty, the mayor of the neighboring municipality of Oripää stepped forward Timo Tolppanenwho announced the following on Thursday on Oripää municipality’s Facebook page:

“Tero Kuosa and the municipality of Oripää helps Loimaa with the domestic water problem. Loima residents can fetch water from Tero Kuosa in Oripää. We kindly ask you to call Tero when you are going to get water. Bring your own dish. Water costs nothing.”

The message was accompanied by Tero Kuosa’s address and phone number.

On Friday during the day, Tero Kuosa, who is walking in the yard of his home, answers the phone. He has started distributing water to the people of Loima on Friday at eight in the morning, and by the early afternoon a whole group of people have already applied for water.

“Almost fifty. They have had all kinds of dishes with them.”

Many residents of Loimaa think that the help offered by Kuosa was necessary, because the city of Loimaa did not start distributing water to the city residents. Mayor Jari Rantala says that the issue was discussed on Friday morning, but at least for the time being the organization of general distribution points has not been seen as necessary. The city supplies Loimaa Hospital with clean water.

“We have our own transfer tanks if we see distribution points as necessary. Now you have to remember that it is about boiling drinking water. In principle, this is not such a big problem.”

Loimaan Vesi informsthat all drinking and food water must be boiled for 5–10 minutes before use, simply boiling is not enough.

Rantala emphasizes that the city is now waiting for the final research results on the water. Then it becomes clear whether the restrictions can be waived or whether they must be tightened.

Sen Loimaa’s mayor says that he has learned from the recent water crisis that next time information will not be handled only on the internet.

“We have the opportunity to use a text message service that can reach municipal residents. We are going to use that in the future.”

Now the crisis affected the whole of Loimaa except for Alastaro and Mellilä.

Wild Things Finland, a water company co-owned by Oripää resident Tero Kuosa, is located in the yard of the Kuosa family’s detached house in Oripää.

In Oripää There is a little bustle in the yard of Tero Kuosa’s detached house, when water seekers fetch Oripää’s groundwater for their dishes. Kuosa knows exactly what kind of water flows into the applicants’ canisters.

“Odorless and tasteless groundwater. Ph 8.3 and an average TDS value of around 77. Nothing has been added, this is genuine nature.”

Kuosa distributes water from the taps of his company located in the yard of his detached house. He is a co-owner of the recently founded company Wild Things Finland. In the future, the company plans to sell packaged water mainly outside the borders of Finland.

Although the man is involved in the water business, he denies that it is the reason for his water distribution to Loima residents.

“This kind of distress is not the right place to do business. Let’s do it elsewhere. Now here came the pure idea of ​​helping the neighbor when we are close and, on top of that, we are a company that sells water.”

Kuosa says that the people from Loimaa who fetched water have been extremely grateful that they have been able to fetch clean water.

“Yes, people have almost invariably asked how much this costs. An older gentleman also came and offered money. I politely refused and said that yes, this is free, once this has been promised. The man then said that yes, I will give you something, even coins from my pocket. I still tried to refuse, but he said that you can take me to church on Sunday.”

Kuosa says that he also received candy from the water seekers. Originally, he planned to distribute water only on Friday, but inquiries have come in for the weekend as well.

“Yes, I have slipped a bit. I’ve said that as long as you call first. But I’m not leaving the sauna boards anywhere.”

All in all, Tero Kuosa feels good that he has been able to help at least in some way.

“It would be good if people weren’t always so mean and helped each other anyway. That’s what we usually do here in the country. Nothing bad can come from that.”

Then he chuckles:

“I have a really good feeling. I think I knew how to do something right for once.”