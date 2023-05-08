HS Turku | Taru Luukkala can hardly see anything – Now she has something to say about “accessible” spaces

HS went briskly with Taru Luukkala from Turku and his guide dog Hessu on a barrier-free outdoor trail and found out how the visually impaired can cope with it. It turned out that everything was not quite what was promised. You can listen to the article by clicking the button below.

Liberty does not mean the same everywhere.

The visually impaired got to experience this Taru Luukkala52. He has been to the outdoor trail of Raisio’s Haunisten basin before with his spouse and already stated at that time that the route is not completely accessible to him, even on the barrier-free part.

“The whole route was a real adventure with its rocks and wetlands,” he says.

Luukkala from Turku has a 90 percent visual impairment, which means that he is almost blind. Depending on the lighting, Luukkala distinguishes colors and sees the shapes of objects in a blurry way. He uses both a white cane and a guide dog to help him get around.

HS frolicked with Luukkala and his dog Hessu on the outdoor trail of the Haunisten basin and found out how the visually impaired survives on the nature trail.

Haunisten the pool’s nature trail is a 3.5 kilometer long outdoor trail right next to the water. Along the route there are two kitchen roofs and a wooden shed.

We meet in the parking area, from where it is about 400 meters to the first rest stop. According to the nature trail map on the Raisio city’s website, this little section of the route is accessible.

Taru Luukkala smiles: the route is only barrier-free for a short distance, so you can’t go around it “just for that” as a visually impaired person. According to him, this is not at all unusual. Many places promise accessibility, but the truth on the ground is different: there are still many challenging environments .

“The Hauninet basin route is one such example, although attempts have been made to make it accessible. Another good example is the new cultural fitness routes in the city of Turku, which are not accessible to everyone,” says Luukkala.

A short barrier-free nature trail is a good start from Luukkala, but it does not fulfill the need for outdoor activities and jogging. Disability service customers have 18 taxi trips per month. This means nine round trips, which should be enough for errands, hobbies and other leisure time.

“Because of the four hundred meters, people shouldn’t go on the journey,” says Luukkala.

The location of the signboard is challenging, and the white text on a red and green background is difficult to read.

When we climb up the dirt road, we arrive at the sign board. It’s so high up that it’s hard to read even with good eyesight.

Blue, green, light green, pink and white colors are used in the signboard. The texts are written in white on light green and pink color patterns. Braille has not been used.

“You can’t find out anything about this. Accessibility is here,” says Luukkala, looking at the board from a distance of two centimeters.

There is also another sign in the area. It is no clearer than the one we studied first. Luukkala thinks that, for example, a red-green blind person can’t distinguish anything from the boards.

In addition, it remains unclear which nature trail start is actually barrier-free. There is disabled parking on top of the hill, for which we had not seen a sign in the parking lot. There are no route signs at the handicapped spot, and a frisbee golf course runs on the platform, right along the route.

Taru Luukkala and the Goofy guide dog went to the Haunisten basin outdoor trail to find out if the barrier-free part of the route is really barrier-free.

We’re moving forward towards the first break point. The sun is shining, and the ground is damp from the rain. Goofy dog ​​walks on the left side of its owner and directs the flow. Luukkala holds a white stick in his right hand.

Goofy stops after we’ve walked about 100 meters. Luukkala notices with his stick that the terrain is bumpy. After a closer inspection, the pit is revealed to be a groove shaped by water, with wet, slippery leaves and gravel. The variability of the terrain is a tripping hazard for both the visually impaired and the mobility impaired.

When you get out of the pit, there is a fork in the road ahead. A wooden signpost is revealed through the hollows of the trees. It leads to Kulois and Härkämäki.

“But there is no information anywhere about where the barrier-free run continues”, Luukkala notices.

According to him, only the fact that he has traveled in the terrain before helps to figure out the right direction. In addition to signposts, Luukkala needs benches on the outdoor route, where the walker could sit and “feel” the surrounding nature.

There is a fork in the road with a wooden sign on the accessible section of the Hauninet nature trail. The sign does not stand out properly.

We arrive to the rest stop, the end stop of the barrier-free path. There are two structures at the resting place: a wood storage and a toilet, and a canopy where you can grill snacks.

“It would be good to stop here with Hessu,” says Luukkala.

There is plenty of room to move around, the terrain is flat, and in the event of rain, a brisk walker can be protected by the canopy. Luukkala also gives positive feedback about the toilet – not every place has one.

Luukkala measures the doorway and the height of the toilet seat with his stick. The stick is 80 centimeters long, and the door opening, measured with the stick, is sufficient for e.g. a wheelchair. Instead, the toilet seat is too low. In order to get up from it, especially the elderly and people with reduced mobility need help.

A stopover after that, we venture to the non-accessible part of the Haunisten basin outdoor trail. The terrain is rocky and there is no clear path in sight. There are no signposts either.

The rocks are slippery and the height differences are quite large. Luukkala digs into his backpack and changes the cane he used earlier to a cane with a white roller on the end.

“I call this skinny boy. I have a guide dog and a skinny boy to help me when I go on uneven terrain,” says Luukkala.

Then he puts the backpack on his back and tells Goofy to find the path. Hessu is trained to find routes that humans have taken. In this way, it finds the “right paths” if there is no certainty about them otherwise.

Goofy sniffs the ground and then directs his owner to the dirt road. However, we do not continue the journey, because Luukkala remembers that the route is not easy to travel. Last time, he released the dog from the assistance mission and walked back to the car with his spouse escorted.

The accessible outdoor trail of Hauninet basin ends at this rock opening.

“Let’s go back!” he orders Goofy.

According to Luukkala, this is one of the most annoying commands for a dog. The run then ends short, and the duo must return to the starting square.

Luukkala walks back with the help of the “skinny boy”, and Goofy walks alongside on a leash. The pace is slower than on the return trip. According to Luukkala, working with just a stick is more burdensome than walking under the guidance of a dog.

“A dog removes many obstacles in my world that I know nothing about. With a stick, you have to focus more on the terrain,” he says.

Luukkala According to

Above all, the routes should have decent signposts and a clear light and sound landscape. This enables safe movement in nature.

Outdoor paths should also have tactile signs, such as stones and tree stumps. These signs help to visualize the contours of the terrain and to navigate the route.

“Nature trails must have clear notes.”

Taru Luukkala uses both a guide dog and a white stick with a roller on the end to observe the terrain and the route.

We’re walking back to the parking lot. Goofy has been released from the guide dog’s harness. It knows that it is no longer at work and gets excited to play. Luukkala walks along a rocky path with a cane.

Goofy stops and looks at his owner. It ensures that Luukkala survives the downhill.

“Yes, I’ll be fine, you just go.”

Accessibility ensures the independence and participation of the disabled Accessibility or accessibility means that things run easily, comprehensibly and easily. Accessibility is above all about functionality and safety.

Accessibility supports disabled people’s independence and participation on an equal basis with others.

Accessibility Directive of the European Union requires authorities and the private sector to make certain products and services accessible.

in the UN Convention on Disability it is saidthat disabled people must have equal access to, for example, the physical environment, communication and services open to the public in both urban and rural areas.

The identification and removal of accessibility barriers concerns, for example, the interior and exterior of buildings, schools, apartments, health care units and workplaces, communication and electronic services. Source: Institute of Health and Welfare

