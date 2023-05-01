HS Turku | Tarja’s life looked completely ordinary on the outside – In reality, it was dominated by all-consuming loneliness

Tarja has worked regularly throughout her adult life. Despite his work community, he has experienced severe loneliness.

Tarja, who dedicated her life to her father, was finally so lonely that she had suicidal thoughts. Then something unexpected happened, as a result of which Tarja decided to start living.

Turku living in the region Tarja to know when loneliness is so bottomless that you can no longer feel lonely. In addition, he has felt a deep sense of insignificance.

Tarja lives alone in a new and beautiful apartment block in a small town. Living alone can be seen in the interior design: there is a lonely armchair in the corner, and the small sofa cannot sit because of the soft toys.