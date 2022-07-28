HS Turku | Tallink-Silja gives up its second ship in Turku – Let’s rent it for asylum seekers to Holland

Galaxy and Silja Europa will be rented for at least seven months in Holland.

Tallink-SILJA announced that it will rent two of its ships to Holland for accommodation.

Silja Europa, which operates between Helsinki and Tallinn, will be leased for temporary accommodation in the Netherlands from August 20. The rental period of Galaxy, which operates between Turku and Stockholm, starts a month later.

Dutch Immigration Service news on Thursday, that the ships accommodate asylum seekers. Silja Europa accommodates a thousand asylum seekers in the municipality of Velsen, but Galaxy’s location or accommodation capacity is not yet known.

The charter period for both ships is seven months, after which it is possible to extend the contract by three months if necessary. During the charter, the ships are operated by Tallink’s deck and engine personnel.

In addition, Tallink-Silja says that on Thursday, he made a notification to the Swedish trade unions about his intentions to change the Galaxy under the Swedish flag to the Estonian flag.

Tallink-Siljan director of communications Katri Link justifies the lease on economic and geopolitical grounds.

“Prices are rising and it makes economic sense to find a sure income for the ships.”

According to Link, Turku’s evening ship Baltic Princess remains the company’s only ship on the Turku-Stockholm route. During the rental period, the company does not have any morning departures from Turku to Stockholm or evening departures from Stockholm to Turku.

“We are not replacing the Galaxy with another ship. We are also not planning to charter the Baltic Princess.”

The company competitor Viking Line’s new ship Viking Glory started cruises on the Turku morning departure in the spring. Link admits that the increased competition was one of the reasons for renting Galaxy.

Tallink’s new Mystar ship is expected to start cruising on the route between Helsinki and Tallinn in September. At the same time, it becomes clear what will happen to the Star currently operating on the route. However, Star is not switching to the Turku route, Link elaborates.

