HS Turku | Sweden donates a duplicate of a historic plane to Turku – Finnair’s original plane ended up in Mexico for drug dealers

Most of Finnair’s old Caravelle planes have been scrapped over the course of history. One was once used in the drug trade in Mexico. The other one is in a Libyan airport.

Aviation Museum Association restores and museum the historic Caravelle jet at Turku Airport.

The machine has been received as a donation from Sweden, and it will be shipped to the port of Naantali in two weeks on Friday. The machine is supposed to be presented to the public next summer. The plane, which will be painted in the original Finnair colors, will be placed near the entrance to Turku Airport.

The French Caravelles produced in the early 1960s were Finland’s first jets used in civil flights. Finnair, still officially Aero oy at that time, bought a total of four Caravelles and later super-Caravelles developed from the same aircraft type.

In the era of jet planes, Finns’ connections with the rest of Europe improved significantly.

“They changed the spirit of the whole game,” describes the spokesperson for the museumization project Reino Myllymäki.

“They were so fast that during the day they flew scheduled flights, but at night they could take vacationers to the south.”

The first jet routes went to Oslo and Frankfurt. The speed of the Caravelle machines was up to twice that of the previously used propeller machines. In addition, flying became cheaper when planes could fit more passengers.

Myllymäki says that Finnair also made aviation history in the Caravelle store. Once was the first time when the airline sold the machines it bought back to the manufacturer after use, as partial payment from the machine shop. Finnair returned the planes to France in 1964. They were replaced by development versions of the same model.

Observation picture of the enclosure where the historic Caravelle jet is placed near Turku Airport.

Aviation Museum Association received Caravelle has never been part of Finnair’s fleet. It is a former SAS plane that has landed in Sweden at Arlanda Airport since 1974.

Chairman of the Aviation Association of Turku Ilmasilla Kai Silvan says that no museum place could be found for the plane in Sweden. One Caravelle is already in a museum in Sweden. The Swedish Maritime and Transport History Museum reached an agreement with the Finns to donate the plane a couple of years ago.

“The Swedes didn’t want to scrap their last specimen,” Silván thinks.

The plane ends up in Turku because there was no room for it in the Vantaa aviation museum.

“ One of the super Caravelles bought in Finland ended up in Mexico, where it was used to transport drugs.

Mill hill says that the Finns were happy to receive the machine, because getting the original “Finnish machine” would have been extremely unlikely.

One of Finnair’s first four Caravelles is a museum in France. It was used in France as a reconnaissance aircraft. The remaining three have since been scrapped.

According to Myllymäki, the fates of Finnair’s later Caravelle planes have been at least colorful. One of the super-Caravelles bought in Finland ended up in Mexico at the end of its useful life, where it was used to transport drugs. Myllymäki says that after one unfortunate landing, the plane was abandoned on a sand field, from where it was eventually moved to become a prop for a local water park.

In 2008, Finns tried to buy one original super Caravelle from Congo. However, business failed, and the plane ended up as scrap. According to Myllymäki, one of the development versions of the Caravelle, which once flew in Finland as a rental plane for Finnair, is currently lying on the outskirts of the Libyan airport.

“Over the years, that frame has received a pretty thorough sandblasting”, Myllymäki thinks.

The Caravelle arriving in Finland has been stripped of parts for another museum plane. For example, the cockpit lacks instrument panel. The activists of the aviation museum association plan to restore the cockpit to match the original.

According to Myllymäki The Aviation Museum Association plans to restore its plane little by little, both inside and out. The association hopes to be able to rent it, for example, as a movie set.

The budget for the machine project was originally around half a million euros, but the donations received by the association have lowered the costs. For example, the plane’s original jet engines are no longer in place. A container of Caravelle spare parts will be received from Sweden, among which Myllymäki hopes to find engine parts as well.

He estimates that around 110,000 euros have been spent on the project so far. The costs are covered by collection funds.

“Citizens’ collection has yielded very poorly, but direct donations have been received better.”

