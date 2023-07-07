HS Turku | Suspicious persons are profiled long before entering Ruisrock – “We really have a lot of eyes”

The Ruisrock area is monitored with dozens of cameras and suspicious persons are flagged even before entering.

Ruisrockin there is a place near the tent stage that the ordinary festival goer has no business going to. In order to get here, you had to fool around a lot. We are at the heart of Ruisrock’s security, in the command center. This is the place where security is managed and the place where festival-goers have to explain their actions when they have messed up properly.