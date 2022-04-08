HS Turku Surprising fucking survey caused a flood of responses online – Professor: These 20 songs could help with annoyance

Lauri Nummenmaa, 44, a professor of medical imaging, together with a colleague, collects information about the knowledge familiar to many Finns.

Scientists are diving deep into the Finnish national feeling – fucking. Professor of Medical Imaging Lauri Nummenmaa44, together with a colleague, gathers information about this familiar knowledge.

Online the respondent is asked to do so among other things, to assess the relevance of the various claims. The list includes, for example: fuck when you fuck, fuck me like a flying squirrel in the harvest hole and everything goes to fuck.

In less than a week, there have been thousands of responses.

Nummenmaa works at the PET Center, a joint national research center of the University of Turku, Åbo Akademi University and Turku University Central Hospital. He notes that the study was originally started with a joke and is not basic research at the center. Nummenmaa itself usually studies molecular biology and brain neurotransmitters.

“However, the subject is scientifically interesting, even though it is funny and vernacular. Even that can be studied carefully and scientifically, ”says Nummenmaa.

Nummenmaa has also compiled a playlist related to the research topic.

Research spun off properly from the recent retirement of the professor who supervised Nummenmaa. The professor asked younger colleagues to present missed research projects.

“Together with my fellow researcher, we had an evening ten years ago when we were heavily challenged by issues related to research policy and funding. We thought the fucking could be investigated. However, talking about fucking was such a good way to control emotions that in the morning I didn’t fuck at all anymore and the research was not done, ”Nummenmaa summarizes the background of the case.

The project research form is quite impressive.

Now the situation is being rectified. The first survey survey was published online on Monday. After much popularity, the survey was expanded to include a third version, asking respondents which parts of the body the feeling feels.

“We get a large Finnish fucking database,” says Nummenmaa in good spirits.

He has a sense of humor, but he does some research.

“If something is done, it is done properly. Even though the subject is vernacular, brutal and vulgar and started with a joke, the research is being done properly. ”

Nummenmaa hopes that an extensive scientific article will be published later this year.

In the first in the survey, people were asked to list ten things that take them by the head. At first, Nummenmaa and his colleague wondered if the number was too high – it wasn’t.

“People have carefully listed the topics of fucking. Half of the respondents have tapped on ten different topics. If we forget current things like Russia and Putin, then most people seem to fuck other people, ”Nummenmaa describes the preliminary findings.

There also seem to be quite a few Finns. On a scale of zero to one hundred, people were roughly at 50 at the time of the reply, Nummenmaa says.

In the second version of the questionnaire, respondents were asked to rate their own typical fucking. For example, characterizations were found in the answer options: minimum stamina, base stamina, and stamina maximus. Has Nummenmaa himself ever experienced this hardest category, that is, the maxim?

“I’ve experienced it, but it’s not a feeling that regularly tunes into my own day. I am often a pretty good natured and carefree guy. I’m not going to be fucking fucking. “

Nummenmaa itself is dazzled by concrete things and the fact that things are not going according to plan.

Most interesting Nummenmaa considers emotions and their lyrics to be a matter of study.

“Emotions basically work outside the language. They are the processes of the body and mind. Fear puts our feet under and love makes us stick to some particular person. We try to structure emotions with the help of language, because language is a key tool for thinking. ”

Concrete things like a chair or the sea are easier to understand and translate from one language to another than the most abstract things.

“If we talk about injustice, for example, then people have different perceptions of what it means,” Nummenmaa illustrates.

However, the feeling seems to be something that Finns understand easily and quite uniformly.

“Finns immediately know what the talk is about,” says Nummenmaa.

Report on the survey first Turun Sanomat.

All survey sections of the study you can find it here.

Read more: Finnish researcher got involved in developing a tool for chasing serial killers – This is the “psychological fingerprint” that could be helpful in Finland as well

Read more: “It feels a bit like Iphone is secretly listening” – Researchers compile a list of Finland’s 10 most popular conspiracy theories, with a few real classics