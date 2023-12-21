HS Turku | Such kill orders have been issued by the police in Finland's wolf center

HS Turku found out in which situations wolves have been allowed to be driven away or killed in Finland's wolf center. If the procedure is successful and is ordered by the police, 400 euros will be paid for it.

“Son leaned against the fence wall and looked at the cell phone. He heard footsteps and wondered why mom was coming. He turned around, and there was a wolf,” says Loimain, who lives in Alastaro Mikko Mäkimattila.

He points to the courtyard road about five meters away. A paw print was found there.

Mäkimattila's son had been waiting for the school transport at the corner of the shed in the morning. The incident happened in September and received a lot of attention.

The family wants to keep the 12-year-old boy out of the public eye. That's why his father tells about the wolf encounter.

The family's home is a couple of kilometers to the center of Alastaro. There are no street lights along the main road. Mäkimattila says that wolves started appearing in the area fifteen years ago.

Makimattila says that his son would growl when he saw a wolf.

“We have talked a lot about wolves at home. I have said that you have to make a lot of noise and not panic. The boy didn't start running but stayed where he was and yelled at the wolf to 'go away'.”

The wolf had continued across the main road to the field and moved around there.

“The boy took a picture of the wolf with his cell phone. Then a school taxi drove along the road between the boy and the wolf, and the boy got on board.”

From the school taxi, the boy called his father and told him that a wolf had come close.

“I called the emergency center,” says Mäkimattila.

The wolf sighting was verified. The police issued a deportation order for the wolf the same day.

The tracks of the wolf were verified on the yard road. According to Mikko Mäkimattila, the paw print was 13 centimeters long.

The police's order reads: “The encounter between a human and a large beast was potentially dangerous for humans.”

The order means that deportation can be started from the next observation, which is less than a hundred meters from a settlement or farm animal building. Shooting into the air can be used as a method of expulsion, for example.

The wolf has not been seen in Mäkimattilo's yard.

Makimattila is not surprised that his child encountered a wolf.

“I myself have seen the wolf three times. The closest I've been is ten meters away. Some of the encounters have taken place at work, some while jogging.”

The autumn event has affected the family's everyday life. A school taxi picks up a 12-year-old boy from the front door these days. The parents of an older brother who attends junior high school may often wait for the school bus at the end of the courtyard road.

See also Restrictions Marin: We don't want to impose any more restrictions on children and young people than necessary - Distance learning recommendation meeting about to begin, live broadcast continues Mikko Mäkimattila thinks that Finland proper is so densely populated that wolves cannot avoid people and get used to the situation. “It makes life difficult. You always have to take into account that there are wolves.”

Makimattila says that he himself does not have a different attitude towards large animals. In addition to wolves, he has made observations about lynxes.

In Mäkimattila's opinion, the wolf belongs to nature.

“It's a bit scary here, whether the wolf's natural behavior has changed. It seems that until now experts have been of the opinion that wolves avoid humans and avoid coming into yards.”

In Mäkimattila's opinion, the wolf discussion should take place without passion. “There is an ideological aspect to the issue and an aspect related to people's safety and everyday life. However, this is a populated area where people want to be and live.”

The wolf is strictly protected in Finland. Permits and orders to expel or kill wolves are issued by the police and the Finnish Game Agency.

HS Turku found out what kind of cases have led to the expulsion or killing of wolves in recent years.

In the past five years, the police in Southwest Finland found more than ten cases in which the police ordered the wolf to be deported or euthanized. The list is not necessarily comprehensive, as the police do not compile statistics on cases.

Deportation orders have been issued at least in Masku, Vehmaa, Mynämäki, Marttila, Kankaanpää, Loimaa, Uuteenkaupunki, Jämijärvi, Huittisi and Säkylä.

The accompanying descriptions are quotes from police documents.

The wolf, which had been observed in the same area before, approached the person who was working in the forest ten meters away and howled.

The wolf moved around the yard. Left in the adjacent field, even though the residents were making noise and using the car in the yard.

Two wolves in the yard. According to the informant, the wolf was standing about three meters away. According to the informant, the wolf growled and showed its teeth.

In the deportation case of Uusikaupunki in 2020, the police finally issued an order to stop the wolf.

According to the police document, there had been several visits to the yard. The wolf was said to have gone, for example, to a vacation spot where there were many mobile homes. A man had driven it away from there with a stick in his hand. The wolf was also said to have killed sheep and tore up a child's swimming toy in the yard of the house.

Sutta was expelled several times. When the order to stop came, the wolf was shot with a shotgun but it did not die. Your male was finally killed a week later by shooting it with a rifle.

In November of this year It was stopped in the end by order of the police, a wolf that had injured its leg and was moving in people's yards. A few years ago, two caped wolves were euthanized in Koske municipality and a three-legged wolf was euthanized in Punkalaitum.

Riistakeskus has, on the other hand, issued nineteen deportation permits and nine killing permits to Finland proper after the summer of 2021. Four deportation permits and one killing permit have been issued to Satakunta.

The grounds for the permits have been related to safety and animal damage. Wolves have, for example, moved repeatedly in people's yards or killed sheep.

Deportation permits have been issued to Pyhämaa, Somero, Mynämäki, Uusiakaupunki, Nousiai, Oripää, Lokalahti, Laitila, Köyliö, Huittisi and Harjavalta. Killing licenses have been issued in Mynämäki, Uuteenkaupunki, Salo and Kankaanpää.

Not all permits have resulted in wolf expulsion or death. Twelve of the actual deportation permits in Finland were such that, according to the Game Center's data, there were zero successful deportations or attempted deportations. Three of the kills resulted in the wolf's death. The wolves in question were killed in Mynämäki.

“Sometimes the wolf is no longer seen or a favorable situation otherwise does not arise”, says the game manager of the Game Center Varsinais-Suomen Jörgen Hermansson.

“ You can drive a wolf out of your own yard without a permit, for example by yelling.

A wolf the purpose of the deportation permit is not to change the animal's life circle, but to create an unpleasant situation that the wolf associates with humans.

Expulsion can be done by shooting in the air, chasing the wolf, and using light and sound.

You can drive a wolf out of your own yard without a permit, for example by yelling. However, you shouldn't throw, for example, a stick at a wolf.

“We are already approaching the gray zone there. It is not allowed to harm the wolf. If you throw a chalice and hit so badly that the wolf dies, you're screwed. There is still some common sense here in Finland,” says Hermansson.

Without a deportation permit, you are also not allowed to follow a wolf into the forest with a dog, Hermansson instructs.

Jörgen Hermansson estimates that the growth rate of the wolf population in Varsinais-Suomi is fading because there are hardly any free territories. He estimates that there are currently 130 wolves in Varsinais-Suomi alone. He bases his estimate on the number of territories.

Game center You can appeal to the administrative court about the permits granted. In such a situation, permits are often suspended.

In Finland proper, this has happened in recent years to permits granted for wolf population management hunting.

There have been no complaints about exemptions based on danger and damage, says Hermansson.

“This has withstood the scrutiny that if a single wolf causes harm, it can be removed.”

According to Jörgen Hermansson, the wolf situation in Varsinais-Finland can be considered a conservation success story: the wolf population has increased, and people are somewhat used to wolves. However, according to Hermansson, there are still fears. See also Athletics | Lasse Lempainen cut the spear of the Olympic champion in Turku

Police issues an order to kill or deport the wolf in exceptional cases. The reason could be, for example, a danger caused by a wolf or an injury to a wolf.

You cannot appeal against wolf orders issued by the police. Termination or deportation will be handled immediately. Police actions can be complained about afterwards.

Inspector working on wolf cases at the Southwestern Finland Police Department Reijo Pennanen people sometimes try to use the police as a shortcut to reduce the number of wolves.

“It is mistakenly thought that the police can issue a few killing permits if they feel that there are too many wolves in an area. We can correct this perception from time to time.”

The police must always specify which wolf the order applies to.

“It has to be the specific wolf that was injured or caused the danger.”

Pennenen guesses that people sometimes try ice with a stick, because the police are more flexible than the Riistakeskus.

“Permission can be given over the phone, if necessary, and the paperwork done afterwards.”

The police also pay money for successful expulsions and terminations. The amount of the payment for both procedures is 400 euros. The work is usually done by big game assistants (srva).

“In practice, the money goes to game management associations,” says Pennanen.

According to him, the police do not have the expertise or time to chase away or kill wolves. In addition, the police's weaponry is mostly not suitable for killing wolves.

“The tasks are police-led, but the police are not practically on the spot. Except if it's about agglomerations, there the police must basically be with srva people.”

“ People can also kill wolves by accident.

Wolf are also killed illegally. The police department's communications found at least three cases related to the death of a wolf in recent years, which have been investigated as crimes.

In 2021, the carcass of a wolf wrapped in plastic was found on Kemiönsaari next to the pier of the Ekniemi campsite, with traces of shooting.

In the same year, indications of a previous shooting were found in a three-legged wolf killed in Punkalaitumma. According to the DNA data, the wolf had previously moved around Kemiönsaari.

The Southwestern Finland police investigated both cases as serious hunting crimes. Now the police department says that both investigations were stopped when nothing was found out.

The man who shot a wolf on a dark forest road in Nousiain in 2015 received a sentence for an aggravated hunting crime. The punishment was half a year of suspended imprisonment. In addition, the man was banned from hunting for three years and had to compensate the state for the wolf's value of 4,500 euros.

Commissioner Pennanen, on the other hand, remembers a case from 2018 in Nakkila, where a shot dead wolf was found in the forest. The case is no longer under active investigation.