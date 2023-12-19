HS Turku | Students reveal the secret of a top high school – “My friends who study elsewhere are really stressed”

We went to Nousiainte high school to ask why this particular school has been selected as the best, large high school in Finland a couple of times in a row. According to the students, one important point was related to reading arrangements.

Finland In the hall of Nousiainen high school, chosen as the best high school in STT's high school comparison, students taking jumping lessons are sitting with their computers in their laps. Part of the group is lounging on the sofa in the school library with a cell phone in hand.

At a glance, it looks like any other high school.

However, there is something different here. The high school comparison compares the students' development during the high school trial. That is, the difference in the student's results when entering and leaving high school.

In this comparison, Nousiainen high school has been number one in the country in the series of large high schools twice in a row. At the top of the small high schools was Parainen high school.

Why are the results so good in Nousiain?

Nousiainen is a municipality of just under five thousand inhabitants, a twenty-minute drive from the center of Turku. Pupils also come to the high school from neighboring municipalities such as Masku and Rusko.

The high school has about 200 students each year, of which 60–80 enroll as matriculates. In the series of large upper secondary schools, the limit is considered to be fifty students who write annually.

A survey among students reveals what they themselves consider the secret of Nousiainen high school's success.

“The principal makes our schedule. It helps. Then it's easier to focus on your own thing,” says the second-year student Oskari Salmelainen.

It turns out that Salmelainen immediately gets to the heart of the matter.

At least this fact seems to distinguish Nousiainen high school from many other high schools.

Nousiainen high school students Aaron Arvola (left), Oskari Salmelainen, Hertta Kivinen and Siiri Vuorenpää praise their high school for not having to make their own reading arrangements.

In many in other upper secondary schools, students make their own choice of courses and order of classes. First year high school student Hertta Kivinen tells how one of his friends studying in another high school didn't even know that you had to register for a course at a certain time. The course went well.

“My friends studying elsewhere are really stressed with course registrations. They don't get the courses they would like, when the courses fill up quickly.”

“They also have a lot of jumping lessons and overlapping courses. They can't make sense of their self-administered reading order.”

The principal of Nousiainen high school Anett Blom admits that he makes the timetables for all the students of the high school.

“I make individual work schedules for them and modify them. I plan their high school diploma, guide them in their studies and look for their strengths. “

Blom says that the method has worked. He gets to know the students and is even able to suggest subjects that they should write about in their graduation essays.

“Of course, there is the risk that the student gets in a little too easily. When you leave high school, you still have to take care of things yourself.”

The first years of high school Aaron Arvola says that during the few months of high school studies, the numbers have so far only gone down. Not to mention the improvement in results. Is Arvola perhaps an exception among top high schools?

Not at all, assure the other students.

“The same goes for everyone. The exams in the first period were really miserable for me too,” says Salmelainen.

“I also entered high school with a good primary school leaving certificate. In high school, a big slump happened right away, which was caused by my insufficient study skills. Since then, learning has been easier every year,” says the secondary year high school student Siiri Vuorenpää.

And so says Arvola himself.

“Now I feel that I have started to get the hang of this thing. I have a strong feeling that we will rise up from here.”

Rector Blom says that in the first year, the students are looking for study methods that suit them. From the beginning, the importance of long-term work is emphasized:

“When there is a real flop in an exam, the reaction must not be that now I failed. We teach students to think that if they don't know something yet, they just have to study more.”'

Bloom emphasizes that it is important to know the students and guide them in their studies continuously. It is equally important to maintain a meaningful and pressure-free atmosphere.

“Our teachers know how to relax and be relaxed. It makes them feel good that they're not just drinking coffee in the teacher's room at a distance,” Kivinen says.

The previous week, the teachers had dressed up in animal costumes and performed a dance for the students.

The principal keeps the door of his room open all the time and the students are used to turning to him. Siiri Vuorenpää says that he went to talk to the principal about how he found mathematics difficult and thought that he just didn't know how.

“The principal said that now that attitude will be left behind. That when I do things consistently every day, I actually get results that suit me. I started doing that and that's enough. You no longer have to pull all-nighters and study all night before the exam.”

Teaching- and the Ministry of Culture published the results of the Pisa studies earlier in December. At the same time, it described the collapsed results as “very worrying.”

Of course, you have to ask the students of the upper secondary school what they think is rotten in Finnish education at the moment.

The answer can be summed up briefly: Too much digital. The students are completely unanimous on that.

“It's completely pointless to teach digital to everyone already in elementary school. Tablets and phones make it so easy to do more than just study. It can easily turn into a prank,” says Salmelainen.

In mathematics class, Nousiainte high school teacher Jukka Vaajoensuu teaches right triangle trigonometry. A traditional blackboard is used this time.

“Although my speech now sounds like mother's nagging, there are too many stimuli in the digital world. It's a good ring, but a bad host,” Arvola reflects.

Young people are also surprised by the fact that teachers do not seem to have a proper right to remove, for example, phones from students if they are used during the lesson.

It frustrates the mountain head.

“If class starts to get boring, it's hard not to pick up the phone. We all know it and yet we do this kind of self-sabotage all the time. It frustrates me that when everyone knows that there is a big problem with phones, why isn't that problem removed?”

Salmelainen says that even in high school, you do best in those subjects where the teacher has intervened in the use of the phone during the lesson.

According to young people, the problems of too much digitalization can also be seen in educational material. According to them, digital books have gone too far, digital is not always the best option. Paper books are by far the best, especially for real materials.

“The digital book works well in languages ​​and math subjects. But with real materials, you can't get the whole picture properly through a digital book. You just scroll down the text and it's not easy to get an overall picture,” says Kivinen.