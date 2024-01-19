The car got stuck in Turku's Kupitta on Lemminkäisenkatu. Getting it out requires quite a bit of shoveling. Picture: Ville-Veikko Kaakinen / HS
HS photographer Ville-Veikko Kaakinen recorded cars in Turku, whose owners are hopefully not in a hurry.
To Turku it snowed in a single flurry in places up to twenty centimeters on Thursday. Several parkers faced an unpleasant surprise. The pictures immortalized by HS Fotografajaja need no explanation:
Cars have been blocked by snow, for example, in Turku's Port Arthur. Picture: Ville-Veikko Kaakinen / HS
Free parking in Portsa is a joy, but this time the plow car was able to surprise. Picture: Ville-Veikko Kaakinen / HS
Some of the cars had merged into a compacted snow bank. Picture: Ville-Veikko Kaakinen / HS
Car in need of brushing in Port Arthur. Picture: Ville-Veikko Kaakinen / HS
The urban landscape of the wooden house area is full of beautiful white blocks. Picture: Ville-Veikko Kaakinen / HS
Tight snow can even require an iron shovel when the snow is packed around the car from the tracks of the plow equipment. Picture: Ville-Veikko Kaakinen / HS
This station wagon also fell victim to the plow car. Picture: Ville-Veikko Kaakinen / HS
In Port Arthur, which is known for its community spirit, in the next few days, you may be grateful to your neighbor for a loan shovel. Picture: Ville-Veikko Kaakinen / HS
#Turku #Snow #chaos #engulfs #cars #Turku #pictures