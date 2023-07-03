HS Turku | Serdar Dirihan served Finns a special treat, but had to close the restaurant – Knock down Finns’ preferences

Small business is not worth it in Finland, says Serdar Dirihan, whose Turkish restaurant had to close due to financial difficulties.
With Serdar Dirihan, 47, was a dream. He wanted to establish a restaurant in the Turku region, where authentic Turkish food is served.
However, there are already enough kebab restaurants in Finland, Dirihan thought, and finally came up with the idea of combining traditional Turkish food with the food habits of Finns.
The kumpir baked potato adapted to the Finnish mouth was born.
