HS Turku | Serdar Dirihan served Finns a special treat, but had to close the restaurant – Knock down Finns’ preferences

Small business is not worth it in Finland, says Serdar Dirihan, whose Turkish restaurant had to close due to financial difficulties.

With Serdar Dirihan, 47, was a dream. He wanted to establish a restaurant in the Turku region, where authentic Turkish food is served.

However, there are already enough kebab restaurants in Finland, Dirihan thought, and finally came up with the idea of ​​combining traditional Turkish food with the food habits of Finns.

The kumpir baked potato adapted to the Finnish mouth was born.