HS Turku | Seppo Lehtinen made an “extra yard” on the cottage beach – The neighbor didn't like it

In Kaarina's Kuusisto, there has been a dispute related to the structure on the beach for years. The administrative court decided that the structure must be demolished.

Vyyhti already started in 2018. Then in Kaarina's Kuusisto Seppo Lehtinen (sd) a structure appeared on the shore. Lehtinen is a deputy councilor of the Turku City Council and a deputy member of the city board.