HS Turku | Sentence for the bus driver who ran over an electric scooter

The bus driver who ran over the e-scooter was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence. The accident happened in Turku in August of last year.

An electric kickboarder the bus driver who ran over it has been sentenced to six months’ suspended imprisonment. According to the District Court of Varsinais-Finland, he was guilty of manslaughter and grossly endangering traffic safety.

The accident happened in Turku in August of last year. A 23-year-old woman who was hit by the bus died at the scene.

