HS Turku | Sättu-Suomi created a special situation in the shopping hall – “Strengthens the relationship between the staff and the customer”

There are a dozen restaurants in Turku’s shopping center, but only two of them have the right to serve food. In the common dining area, you have to be careful where you enjoy your drink.

in Turku’s shopping hall we’re having the same conversation for the third time: where you can drink alcohol and where you can’t.

When a customer buys an alcoholic drink from the cafe and goes to the dining area, he cannot sit at any table. Only for the one where the dispensing area is marked with a sticker.

“It’s been a bit challenging to explain to tourists why this is the case every now and then”, the entrepreneur of the bakery MBakery Mikko Hietala says.

There are a total of ten restaurants in Turku’s shopping hall. The restaurants have a common dining area. Only MBakery’s Piece of Cake cafe currently has serving rights in the common dining area. In connection with the cafe, there is a restaurant MBistro that serves lunch and brunch.

The cafe’s serving area contains a total of 22 customer seats. There are three tables, and in addition to them there are seats at the counter.

The most challenging time for a cafe is the summer tourist season. Then the coffee shop sellers have to guide customers even more, where they can go to drink alcohol and where they can’t.

The cafe’s employees also have to advise Finns, but the rules confuse tourists in particular.

“Somewhere in Spain or Germany, the alcohol legislation is completely different than in Finland,” Hietala states.

Restaurant Manager Susanne Tuominen according to the cafe employees have to instruct customers every day.

“Every time a customer comes in and buys a beer, a beer, a wine or a beer, we ask if they are familiar with our serving area.”

You can drink alcohol both at the counter and at three tables.

The tables in Piece of Cake’s serving area are marked with stickers. There are tables right next to them where drinking alcohol is prohibited. Sometimes someone goes to sit at the wrong table, and then the employees have to herd them back to the serving area.

It is also not unusual for a customer to drink a few sips at the counter and then quietly disappear with his glass outside the serving area.

“Then you just have to follow and say can you come back. It’s a bit of this kind of patronizing and it tightens the relationship between the staff and the customer,” says Tuominen.

In Kauppahalli, only one restaurant has serving rights in addition to MBakery. It is the sushi restaurant Kado Sushi. The restaurant has its own customer space in the shopping hall, where diners can go and sit.

According to Tuominen, customers get a lot of comments about why there are so few places to drink. He says that it directly affects the cafe’s sales. If someone wants to buy a beer, for example, but he cannot sit in the seats in the serving area, he cannot be sold alcohol.

He says that customers are allowed to bring food from other Kauppahalli restaurants to their counter.

“We always advise that you can come to our counters to eat with other dishes if you buy alcohol from us. If we have free seats at the counter or in the serving area, of course you can come.”

The dispensing area was empty on Thursday afternoon.

According to Hietala no other entrepreneur has yet applied for a serving license for the common dining area. He has considered expanding MBakery’s serving area.

“Yesterday was the last time we talked [muiden yrittäjien kanssa] that there is anything against it if we expand our serving area to the size of the entire hall hall. Then it would be easier to instruct customers,” says Hietala.

According to Hietala, this is already the third time the same discussion has been held, but no solution has been reached.

If the dining area became the cafe’s serving area, no one else would be able to serve in the area in the future. According to Hietala, that is the downside of this option.

The dining area could also be made a common serving area for all restaurants. Hietala says that in this case one company should act as a responsible company. The arrangement involves practical issues.

“In that situation, you need a company that takes responsibility and the cost structure for itself. If this is done, what kind of cost structure is there and who is the responsible company in that situation? And how is the cost structure divided among all the entrepreneurs?” Hietala tells.

According to Hietala, becoming a responsible company is not even possible for all entrepreneurs.

“When responsibility is taken for a shared serving area, there must always be a person in the house who has undergone certain training. Many companies in our hall are run by one or two people.”

With this, Hietala refers to the fact that many entrepreneurs would have to work from morning to night, six days a week, in order for the supervision to be successful.

“I have been an entrepreneur myself in the hall for eight years. If this eternal project were to be resolved in such a way that it would benefit all entrepreneurs, it would definitely be the best solution,” he states.