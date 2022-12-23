HS Turku | Sanna Timonen promised to bake a stranger’s Christmas ham in her home oven: “I’ll get double the child allowance today anyway”

Sanna Timonen from Salo knows that roasting a Christmas ham that lasts for hours can bring stress, especially if a person has a stock exchange electricity contract. That’s why he offered his own home oven for loan if someone wanted to bring their own ham there to cook.

Timonen wrote an update on the Facebook group of his home region and said that since the oven in his home is not in use at night, you can bring your own Christmas ham there to roast. He then gives the ham intact and ripe back to the importer.

“I felt this gesture was important, because many people now use electricity from the stock exchange and possibly an old oven, which consumes an incredible amount of electricity.”

Timonen spend a family Christmas yourself in a group of nine people, where everyone brings Christmas food. The relative who brings the ham to the Christmas table roasts the ham in their own home, so Timonen’s oven can fit one more ham to cook.

“I myself still have cheap five-cent electricity until spring.”

Timonen does not know exactly how much it costs to bake a ham. According to him, it doesn’t even matter much.

“It still brings stress. Many may be stressed about how much that price is and what if it pops up in the middle of a frying pan for those who pay for exchange electricity. You still have to keep the ham in the oven for hours, you can’t even remove it from there.”

Even if it’s just a euro or two, according to Timonen, even that matters to many people.

“It can be a small amount, but some people are, for example, unemployed or living on social assistance, for whom even a small amount means something. Money just doesn’t grow on trees.”

Helsinki Sanomat previously reported that according to the calculation of the Astetta alemmas campaign coordinated by Motiva, frying a three-kilogram ham takes 2.5–3 kilowatt hours of electricity.

In addition, for example, the meat company HK Scan has calculated that if the price of electricity is 25 cents per kilowatt hour, baking a ham in the oven for six hours will cost less than a euro.

Timonen posted his message on Facebook on Thursday. He says that he received one private message from an older woman from Salo who thanked Timo for the nice gesture and asked if he could keep his baking offer open for a while.

“The lady is now trying to get money in the ham first thing in the morning. I’m now starting to consider paying him a little bit myself, even though he didn’t ask me for money. We can’t be stingy with money either, but I still get double the child allowance today.”

Timonen reminds that small good deeds also make you feel good.

“I do everything with a good heart. A good deed doesn’t have to be about money. I thought that maybe the good one would come back someday if I got into trouble myself.”

