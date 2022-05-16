HS Turku Samuli Pasanen decides alone who can serve a drink to the people at the City Parade – He did what Turku couldn’t do in Turku

The man behind the giant terrace has strict criteria for who gets to sell food and drink to the terrace people.

Church park terrace was reopened in Turku.

This time there are seven restaurant operators on the shared terrace. There was no public search, but interested restaurant operators have been in contact themselves Samuli Pasaseen, To the terrace producer of Kirkkopuisto. There were a total of about twenty applications this year.

Pasanen chooses who can access the terrace.

“I am a decisive person, but I consult extensively with restaurant professionals and my friends,” says Pasanen.

Some of the entrepreneurs have given up the game after negotiating with Pasanen.

“We are open seven days a week from morning to night. It requires a lot of resources from the restaurant. I don’t want anyone to burn themselves out, ”says Pasanen.

This summer, the restaurant industry is struggling due to labor shortages.

Some of the applications received by Pasanen have failed due to a lack of understanding of the concept. For example, someone would have wanted to bring their own container. However, this is not possible as the area with its tents and furniture has been carefully planned. According to Pasanen, you can try to make changes to the plans approved by the city, but it is a time-consuming and expensive process.

“We try to make as few solid structures as possible. The tents do not change the feel of the area, ”says Pasanen.

For terrace visitors nor can it offer just about anything. Entrepreneurs who want to go to the terrace must be able to convince Pasanen: the concept must be good, and the restaurant must be able to deliver on its promises.

“Entrepreneurs need to be able to make food with the quality and level that was originally told,” Pasanen says.

He tells of a trio who would have liked to come to the terrace to make pizza. Pasanen did not believe that the inexperienced group would succeed and they could not get involved. However, the trio ended up working on the terrace as employees of a more experienced pizzeria entrepreneur.

Pizza is a demanding product.

According to Pasanen, for example, Neapolitan-style pizzas baked in a wood oven cannot be made on the terrace. Food is prepared in small tents, and that brings its own challenges.

“We won’t get a working oven big enough,” says Pasanen.

And the demand is big. Pasanen says that if 300 large pizzas were made in the evening, the waiting times would easily be too long.

“The customer can’t have to wait for an hour for the product,” says Pasanen.

On the terrace pizzas will be made this year as well. Mini-sized ones.

Handmade mini pizza was developed for the terrace of Kirkkopuisto by the chef of Kakola Brewing Company Jessica Sorsakari. The brewery has been on the terrace every summer selling beer. This summer they are making food there for the first time. The company has a brewery restaurant KBC Taproom in Kakolanmäki, where pizza is served, and the company decided to bring the same concept to Tuomiokirkonpuisto.

However, the Kakolanmäki restaurant makes pizzas of a very regular size.

“Palm pizza is harder to eat in a festival setting. It’s practical and cute, ”says the entrepreneur Eeva Torniainenone of the founders of Kakola Brewing.

Small pizzas are also easy to process and bake in a cramped tent.

Chef Eeli Salakka and chef Jessica Sorsakari worked in Kakola Brewing’s tent. The brewery’s tent employs a total of eight people, some of whom work part-time.

There are several vegetarian options on the Kakola Brewing list. The pizzas are stuffed with pumpkin puree and shiitake mushrooms, zucchini, za’atar spice and mint, as well as gorgonzola, potatoes and sage.

Little pizzas pictures of the trial versions were also sent to Pasasse. He is also involved in the product development of restaurants on the terrace.

A restaurant called Bagel House made bagels in its first year, but they proved too slow to make. The restaurant entrepreneur and Pasanen stated that the product needed to be changed, and together they developed the Bao steam roll. They are available from the shared terrace this year, and Bagel House is opening a restaurant called Yum Bao in the fall.

“For me, the most important thing is that the food is tasty and you don’t have to wait too long,” Pasanen sums up.

Turku terrace opened for the first time in the summer of 2020. Pasanen predicts that the number of visitors will increase this year.

The joint terrace project was inspired by a corona pandemic. There have been terraces elsewhere, for example in Helsinki, Tampere and Vantaa.

Not seen in Helsinki this year a giant terrace. According to Pasanen, the secret of the success of the Turku terrace is that a private company has been responsible for the terrace here.

“We have been entrepreneur-driven in Turku from the beginning, in Helsinki the common terrace was made by the city on its own,” says Pasanen.

Helsinki’s intention was to make the terrace entrepreneur-driven this year, but no entrepreneur could be found. Pasanen says that the schedule in Helsinki seems to be too busy.

“It only started in Helsinki in March. We started the process with architects and collaborators in December last year. ”

Crowds immediately began to gather when the terrace of Kirkkopuisto opened on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, just before the terrace opened, Pasanen swept the last sawdust out of the way of the customers. Last year, the erection of the terrace went tight, but now it has reportedly been more relaxed.

Admission to the area is free and there is no obligation to purchase. According to Pasanen, it is a “matter of principle”.

“Cathedral Park is an important place for many.”

