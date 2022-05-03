HS Turku Ruissalo carp are looking for a new home – 120 fish have a farm, which according to the University of Turku has a message

Over the years, the Ruissalo Botanical Garden in Turku has received a lot of donations from people’s home aquariums. Now the garden is experiencing an unprecedented turmoil in which its fish species are being renewed.

University of Turku the big and colorful carp in the botanical garden are replaced with fish from the rainforest area. The pool in Ruissalo, Turku, covered with giant water leaves, has been home to koi carp for about ten years.

A new, better home is being sought for carp, as the garden’s neotropic room will be focused more closely on neotropic fish and plant species in South and Central America in the future.

For this reason, the University of Turku has now acquired about 120 new fish for the garden. Most of them have already been planted in a water pool in late April and the rest will be planted in May.

Spectacular fish that do not eat each other have been selected for the pool.

There are only four carp left in Ruissalo. They are vegetarians and don’t care about newcomers. They are all the more interested in the new plants in the pool area.

When the walker enters the neotropic room of the botanical garden, the new world tropics, the moist heat of the rainforest penetrates the skin right from the door. Plants and mold smell sweet and succulent.

The fragrant flowers of the giant water lilies of the pool always open on two consecutive nights: the flower is white on the first night and pink on the second.

Among the water lilies, swarms of new red-feathered tails, toucan fish, shiny-line perch, sapphire terns, leaf fish, flounder and various species of tuna are now swimming.

To keep the fish comfortable, a garden biologist Janne Ahon rake the bottom regularly with a bamboo stick and remove the bottom algae.

“Look at this water, it’s crystal clear. A whole new technology for water filtration, recycling and oxidation has been acquired here. ”

In addition to the clear water, the 36-square-meter bottom area of ​​the basin also helps to ensure that the fish are good.

Biologist Janne Aho says the new fish in the snow basin originally come from the catchment areas of the Amazon River, the Orinoco River in Venezuela, the Paraná River in Uruguay, and smaller, Central American rivers.

Thus under optimal conditions, a large proportion of new fish grow to their full size of 15 to 20 centimeters in less than a year. Now they are only 5 to 7 centimeters in size.

Because new fish are smaller than old carp, there is also more to look for in them.

“Here you can feel what it would be like to go on a research trip in the rainforest. When there are not too many fish, visitors also feel the joy of finding them, ”believes the professor of biodiversity research at the University of Turku. Ilari Sääksjärvi.

The fish species in the giant snow basin are deliberately changing more in the direction of the Amazon species.

“These are really big changes. The aim is to provide great experiences for Turku residents and others, and at the same time increase people’s awareness of biodiversity, which is one of the priorities of our university. ”

The new fish have been selected on the basis that they are spectacular and do not eat each other.

University of Turku the biodiversity unit studies biodiversity and biodiversity loss from the arctic to the equatorial rainforest. Every year, for example, the unit’s researchers describe dozens of animal species that are still unknown to science. Fish in the pool are a link to these research themes.

The biologist Janne Aho, who chose the fish for the pool, also hopes that the neotropic room with its fish will enable people to understand the adverse effects of climate change, natural loss, deforestation and the construction of dams on both the region’s fishing and indigenous peoples.

In the Amazon region, many fish species have become rapidly endangered in recent years.

Sääksjärvi believes that the new fish will be of great interest to the public, especially after some time, when the fish have increased slightly from the current one.

An underwater camera will be installed in the pool, which will also transmit video images of the fish to the café’s customers.

“So the purpose is to tell people about the loss of nature, or the depletion of biodiversity, through experience.”

Chief Gardener Simo Laine says the fish species in the giant pond have never been so extensive before.

“We’ve always taken donated fish before, which have been ordinary aquarium fish.”

Biologist Janne Aho (left), Professor Ilari Sääksjärvi and Chief Gardener Simo Laine are proud of the neotropic room under renovation. In the past, it was a miscellaneous collection place for random species, now it represents neotropics in its species and communicates the importance of biodiversity and the threat of biodiversity loss.

Colorful koi carp have also been donated to Ruissalo in the past, as well as million fish, platyus and swordfish from home aquariums swimming here and there in the pool.

The koi carp is a long-lived, even-reaching fish species. It can learn to recognize its feeder and even eat by hand. However, the species does not live in the Amazon.

“Here in our pool, the living conditions of the carp are too warm. They would do better in cooler. Of course, they can still be here until we find a new and better home for them, ”Sääksjärvi promises.

