HS Turku | Ratikka would be a lottery win for Kristiina Wähälä – This would increase the value of the apartment along the route

Kristiina Wähälä has lived in the same apartment in Kupitta for over 60 years. The value of the apartment can increase significantly if Turku decides to build a tramway.

From Turku Kristiina Wähälä has lived on the outskirts of Kupitta in the housing stock company Kerttulinkallio for almost 65 years, since childhood.

Now he has heard that the value of the apartment may rise significantly if Turku decides to build a tramway.

The city council will decide on the start of construction in 2025.

Wähälä has never really thought about selling the apartment, but the clear increase in the value of the apartment could make him think about it in the near future.

In the central one the condominium located on the spot is close to everything. It is just over a kilometer to the center of Turku, and less than a kilometer to the hospital, university and Kupitta outdoor recreation area.

Grocery stores, auto markets and, for example, the train station are also a stone’s throw away.

“This is one of the reasons why we haven’t sold the apartment,” says Wähälä.

From the windows of Wähälä’s home, you can see the neighboring Kerttuli school and numerous apartment buildings in the area. Although the apartment is located near the city center, its surroundings are close to nature, like a park.

When peeking out the kitchen window on the second floor, you can almost see a bit of Hämeenkatu.

“That’s where the trolley would go, and you could get on board easily,” Wähälä says.

Wähälä supports an environmentally friendly tramway as a good addition to the current possibilities offered by public transport.

“When I was a child and a teenager, there was a tram on Hämeenkatu. It was an easy and precise way to move, and it was used a lot.”

If apartment price estimates would come true, the value of an 80 square meter apartment could rise up to 800 euros per square meter.

The value could thus be up to 400,000 euros in 2030. Using average figures, you can calculate that the increase in value could be up to about 19 percent of the current value. Of course, several factors affect the price of an apartment, so the estimate is indicative.

The price per square meter of apartments sold in Kerttulinkallio in the last two years has reached up to 4,190 euros.

In 2023, the prices of old apartment buildings in the Kupitta residential area have risen by 5.34 percent. Kupitta is number 51 on the list of the most expensive residential areas in Finland. The average price per square meter of an old condominium in the area is 6,113 euros.