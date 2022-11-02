HS Turku | Ratikka tears the Turku council in two – One entry may seal the fate

The survey conducted by HS reveals that the tram divides the Turku council in two. The current decision-makers should make the final decision on building the trolley, but the dispute may take another turn in the final meters.

Turku the fate of the tramway may depend on one sentence.

Turku has been dreaming about the return of the trolley since at least the 1990s. The construction decision has been debated for more than ten years. Reports and calculations have been completed one after the other, but the politicians have not reached an agreement.

Read more: Turku sank into tens of years of trolley limbo – It all started with the whim of one radio presenter

However, the fate of the cart should be clear in the next two years.

Namely, at the beginning of the current council term, in the summer of 2021, Turku agreed on the first mayor’s program in the city’s history. It’s like a municipal government program, but in this case the agreement was signed by all the council groups at the time.

In the twenty-page paper, the tram is mentioned only once. That mention will still play a significant part in the battle for the tramway before the current council ceases its activities in April 2025.

The people of Turku were introduced to a tram in 2018 at Turku’s market square. Of course, the Turku tram would be painted in the yellow color of public transport in the Turku region.

to the Turku mayor’s program in the written sentence it is stated that “on the basis of the cost and profitability assessment of the tramway, decisions are made about a public transport solution that is significant in terms of urban development”.

In Turku’s biggest parties, the article is currently being read so that the decision to build the wheelhouse or ditch the project once and for all must be made during this council term.

The group leaders of both the Left Alliance, the Sdp, the Basic Finns and the Greens emphasize that the parties are committed to making a final decision during the current election period.

“Whether it’s about politics, work or personal life, living in the middle is quite difficult,” says Sdp’s Taru Pätari.

The Left Alliance Mirka Muukkonen according to this, this is agreed in the mayor’s program, so it is worth sticking to it.

Mayor Minna Arve points out that once the first line of the tramway is built, it would be a short distance from Varissuo to extend the tracks to Littois. It is a residential center located partly in the areas of the cities of Kaarina and Lieto.

The thing is not however, don’t be simple, says the mayor of Turku Minna Arve (cook). He also assures that he wants a solution during this season. According to Arve, when turning the mayor’s program, they didn’t really think about a schedule.

“At least I don’t recognize that there was something like this in the background, and I don’t think anyone thought that.”

According to Arve, the mayor’s program emphasizes that the wheel solution will be made when the proper calculations are completed. And their schedule is currently uncertain. Estimates have been heard publicly from civil servants that the reports may not be completed before the end of the election period.

Turku’s tramway is planned to be built in the first phase to run from the large eastern suburb of Varissuo via Kauppator to the harbor on the west side of the city center. A master plan has been made for these routes between Varissuo and the market, but neither has the harbor route. In addition, an implementation plan should be made for both. It should tell whether the construction is financially viable.

“Of course, I don’t think it makes sense to make decisions before these reports are completed. Cost estimates in general plans are always inaccurate. In the implementation plan, the council can be given a realistic ceiling price estimate,” says Arve.

Also group leader of the association Sini Ruohonen considers it self-evident that first wait for the plans to be completed and then decide.

However, the matter is far from clear. For example, the group leader of basic Finns Juha Anttila reminds that various surveys have been done over the years and they have cost the city several millions.

In his opinion, the decision must be made now, because it has been promised.

“If the plans aren’t ready by then, then it’s a matter of some kind of teasing,” Anttila points out.

Mayor’s contract the reinterpretation of the entry may start to attract especially the pro-ratika parties, because based on the poll conducted by HS in the summer and autumn, the current council is barely against the ratika.

According to the survey, the Left Alliance and the Greens are the most pro-railway parties in Turku. In addition, Mayor Arve has openly pushed for the implementation of the ratik, even though his own party’s coalition is the worst split in two.

A total of 48 of Turku’s 67 councilors responded. That means 72 percent coverage. Based on the survey, almost half of the respondents, i.e. 23 councilors (48 percent), were against the construction of a tram in Turku.

21 councilors (44 percent) said they supported the trolley. Four respondents either could not or did not want to state their position.

Based on the survey, the collapse of the tram project would be more likely with this council composition than its implementation.

Not a single representative of the Left Alliance or the Greens announced their opposition to the move. None of the basic Finns supported it. There were more opponents than supporters in the ranks of the SDP and the coalition. According to Demarien Pätäri, the group is probably giving the councilors a free hand in the upcoming vote.

If the current council bury the wheel, the project will die once and for all. At least this is what Muukkonen of the Left Alliance believes.

“If the political power relations at the end of this season state that the raitsikka will be buried, yes it will be buried permanently.”

