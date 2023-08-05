HS Turku | Racism is a sin, says Archbishop Tapio Luoma – This is how “equal payment” destroys Finnish debate culture

In racism it’s about behavior and speech that fundamentally degrades human dignity. In the Christian faith, racism equates to sin, because human dignity is not determined based on a mutual agreement between people, but human dignity is given to man.

This was seen by the archbishop of Turku and Finland Tapio Luoma opens the concept of racism from the perspective of the church. Luoma emphasizes that talking about racism and human rights underlines a really important issue.

“Human dignity is based on the fact that we are creatures created by God. Human dignity is therefore given to us. You can’t get away with it,” says Luoma.

Luoma, who is spending his summer vacation in South Ostrobothnia, spoke with HS about racism on Tuesday. Luoma is born in Kurika.

Evangelical Lutheran the leader of the church has been following the racism debate of the last few weeks thoughtfully. He hopes that the discussion that started about politicians’ racist writings will wake people up to think about racism as a social phenomenon.

This seems to have already happened in part, because some Finns do not accept racist thoughts or actions from their political leaders.

“The strong stances against racist speech show that Finnish society is very aware of the racism debate. In the opinion of the citizens, any kind of rhetoric will not work,” praises Luoma.

The archbishop would like to move forward to the second stage in the discussion. Racism is an issue that affects the entire Finnish society, and it does not only live in the public statements of politicians, public figures and other parties.

The archbishop states that racist thoughts and denigration of differences have an echo base in Finns themselves. Understanding that is already a step forward.

“We should be able to deal with this so that the situation doesn’t get worse.”

Significant chapter 3 A person is alone, even if there is another person nearby. Only the third component, the relationship between two people, removes loneliness, creates the basis for interaction and building society. Without a relationship with another person, we shrink into individuals and do not grow as individuals.

How would sin, i.e. in this case racism, be eradicated? How can the church support anti-racism work?

Luoma sees that the task of the church is, at the very least, to act as a voice in society that reminds us of the dangers of racism.

The church can open the perspective of Christian ethics.

“The church’s point of view is related to the idea that sin is not something that a person can externalize and only consider others as sinners. A person has to face the fact that he also has a tendency towards evil and injustice.”

The archbishop hopes that the ongoing social debate will wake people up to think that racism is wrong and correct their actions.

“That is precisely the central content of the Christian ethical message. Everyone must be ready to recognize features that reflect racism in their own thinking. Why is it hard for me to see a different person as my equal? Why am I afraid of difference and why does difference arouse anxiety, aggression and even outright hatred?”

The racism debate is almost completely missing the voices of people who encounter racism in their everyday lives. Many people who downplay racism do not understand how difficult it is to live everyday in the shadow of racism in schools, workplaces and in general in public spaces.

“Hearing their voices could open our eyes to how damaging racist rhetoric and actions can be.”

Racism the subjects have remained silent partly because of the current tough discussion atmosphere. It can be difficult to participate in a discussion if you have to fear harsh language and hatred, which is very easy to get into in public discussions these days.

This troubling aspect of the racism debate can also be seen in other confrontational social media debates.

“It feels like people are judging each other without any restraints and letting each other hear their screams.”

Racist speech has come up in the discussion of basic Finnish ministers Riikka Purran and by Wille Rydman along with the texts.

Luoma reminds us that especially politicians can and should be expected to be exemplary.

“It is extremely important to find people who take a common responsibility. However, someone chosen for a responsible position is required to set an example, which also includes the way one behaves and the way one speaks, regardless of whether it happens in public or in a smaller circle.”

Social media has debated, among other things, whether the racist thoughts expressed by Minister Rydman in private conversations are separate from the minister’s public self.

“Yes, a person in a small circle is the same person as in public. Making such a sharp boundary is impossible.”

Politics has always included cutting-edge debate, but it’s easy to draw the line.

“Rhetoric that gets personal and tries to depress the people living in our country, for example, does not strengthen society, which politicians in particular should build. “

Archbishop Luoma is saddened by the fact that public speech is distancing itself from the Christian tradition, which encourages the building of peace and reconciliation in society.

He calls the phenomenon the habit of paying by the same measure.

“It seems to have become embedded in Finnish political culture and, more broadly, in people’s thinking.”

Racism often targets those in a weaker position, people of different colors and representatives of other religions. Some Finns have developed the idea that, for example, Muslims can be mocked, because some Muslims have a negative attitude towards Christians.

The archbishop reminds that Christians should take Jesus’ words seriously: love your enemies.

“Bearing a mutual grudge and the idea of ​​paying in equal measure is not part of the kind of humanity that I would at least like to promote.”

Born in Kurika in 1962.

Ordained as a priest in 1987. Received his doctorate in theology in 1999.

Elected priest of the year in 2000. Worked since 2002 as vicar of Seinäjoki. Worked as bishop of Espoo diocese 2012–2018. Archbishop since 2018.

The family includes a wife, three adult children and grandchildren.

Do you want more reading from the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.