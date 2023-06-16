HS Turku | Provincial director: The implementation of the hourly train is logical

The realization of the hourly train creates a new kind of positive feeling, says Kari Häkämies, who is the provincial director of Varsinais-Finland. “You get the feeling that our city and region are developing.”

Hour the realization of the train is a very logical matter, says Varsinais-Suomen regional director Kari Häkämies.

“This was the only big railway project that was feasible,” he says.

“Of course you can say that the home region always affects politics.”

The logic is supported by the fact that the project has been prepared for a long time, the necessary formulas are in order and tens of millions of EU funding has been received. The track works that enable the project have already started at the Turku railway yard and Espoo.

According to the government program, the Tunni train will be built between Turku and Helsinki. The project includes the construction of the Espoo-Salo short-track line and the improvement of the Salo-Kupittaa connection interval.

Häkäman stresses that the project is not just an actual Finnish project but a project for the whole of Finland.

“Russian [Ukrainassa] with the war started, Finland’s focus shifts more to the west. Just a few years ago, the Helsinki-Petersburg project was underway, now it’s clear that the focus has shifted.”

With the one-hour train, Finland is taking Häkämie’s step towards a similar development of the train transport network, which has been done in Sweden for years.

On a municipality-by-municipality basis, the project enables, for example, Lohja to have a completely new route to Helsinki, Häkämies lists.

“Soon, Salo will be the same driving distance from the center of Helsinki as a Helsinki suburb. And apartment prices are in our favor. Living in Salo is also affordable for a family with children.”

According to Häkämie, the importance of the one-hour train, especially for Turku, is still undeniable.

“This is a big thing for Turku. Now the accessibility is improving, it has been poor on the coastal track, especially in winter.”

The usual from the passenger’s point of view, the new line significantly shortens the travel time. However, according to Häkämie, it is a bigger issue.

“Improving accessibility affects business life, culture, event production and many other sectors. It also makes remote workers easier.”

In addition, the Tunni train creates a new kind of positive feeling, Häkämies describes.

“It’s hard to explain rationally, but it’s a feeling that Real Finland is doing well. You get the feeling that our city and region are developing,” he says.

“I’m sure it will cause one yes we can do feeling.”

Häkämies admits that Tunni’s train also has difficult issues. In an interview with HS among others Salolainen Ari Lindblom said that if the project is implemented, his home will be threatened with expropriation and demolition.

“Someone always loses in projects like this. Someone’s house falls under the plan and the track comes over someone’s field. Not in the center of Turku, of course, but in nearby municipalities,” says Häkämies.