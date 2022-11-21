HS Turku | Police: Two young people were stabbed for no reason in Turku on Saturday

The police present two young people to be arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Two young people were stabbed at the end of a confusing chain of events.

The police will presents two young people to be imprisoned for Saturday’s events at Turku Lighthouse. They are suspected of attempted murder.

According to the police, two young people were stabbed on Saturday when a group of about ten people who were on their way to the city by bus from Hirvensalo got off the bus at Majakkaranta and attacked the young people who were there without warning and without reason.

One survived with minor injuries, the other victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is still hospitalized. The third was abused with fists and kicks.

Based on the initial investigation, the motive for the acts of violence was revenge. According to the police, the suspects intended to use violence as revenge, but the revenge intentions were aimed at completely the wrong people.

At this stage, the police suspect three minors of the crimes, two of whom have been arrested. It is possible that the crime titles or the number of suspects will become more specific as the investigation progresses.

According to the police, the incident is not a so-called street gang phenomenon.

– For example, ethnic background does not define events in any way. Despite their young age, the suspects have a large number of serious criminal records, including violent crimes, investigation director, crime commissioner Petri Lamppu commented in the police announcement.

The acts of violence at Majakkaranta have sparked discussion on social media, for example. The release states that the police take the concerns of the residents of the area seriously.