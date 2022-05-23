HS Turku Police: Harassed girl’s father hospitalized – suspects beaten

According to police, the incident happened last Friday in Laitila in Southwest Finland. The elementary school boy was hospitalized for the violence.

Southwest Finland police say they are investigating a case in which a father of a high school girl punched her daughter in the face.

According to the police, a youth incident took place in Laitila on Friday night, which was investigated by the father of a young person who was present.

Young the showdown originated in a small matter, according to police, but according to police data, the father who arrived at the scene reacted to the bullying of his daughter by punching the bully in the face.

The incident happened outside Laitila’s youth work. It is said that there were a lot of young people there.

According to the police in southwestern Finland, the father has been interrogated on suspicion of a crime, and he has admitted his actions. The matter is being investigated as an assault. Other parties have already been consulted.