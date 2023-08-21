Monday, August 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Turku | Police: A moped rider was seriously injured in a crash in Salo, the guys left the scene

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Turku | Police: A moped rider was seriously injured in a crash in Salo, the guys left the scene

The police ask the young people who were driving along to report to the police.

Police investigate the collision between a moped and a car that happened in Salo on Sunday at ten in the evening. A 15-year-old moped driver ran under a car and was seriously injured.

The accident happened on Ohikulkutie at the intersection of Uhrilahtekatu in the center of Salo. The moped had come from the direction of Salo and the car from the direction of Turku.

The moped driver is at least suspected of endangering traffic safety.

The police according to that, the moped rider had been riding together with a few other moped riders before the accident, but after the accident the other young people would have left the scene.

The police have preliminary information about those involved, but they are asking the persons concerned to report.

In addition, the police are asking for public observations about the moped riders in question or the accident. Tips can be sent by email to vihjeet[email protected] or by WhatsApp or SMS to 050 411 7655.

See also  Reader's Opinion | A teacher returning to "work" must be employed

#Turku #Police #moped #rider #injured #crash #Salo #guys #left #scene

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Kuwaiti Minister of Health makes a statement regarding the new Corona mutant

The Kuwaiti Minister of Health makes a statement regarding the new Corona mutant

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result