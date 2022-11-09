HS Turku | Pizza emperor Dennis Rafkin forged a handsome income even as a pensioner – “Sometimes it works out”

Dennis Rafkin, 78, who is planning to revive the famous restaurant chain, earned huge capital gains from business deals last year. Pizzakeisari’s portfolio also includes horses.

Last days the pizza emperor from Turku who was in the headlines a lot Dennis Rafkin, 78, earned capital gains of over half a million euros last year. Rafkin, who is planning to save the restaurant chain that bears his name, entered the Varsinais-Finland income lists with a total of just under 630,000 euros.

Spouse too Harriet Rafkin earned comfortably, just over 300,000 euros. Among other things, Harriet Rafkin heads the board of the Rafkin family company, which today focuses on investment activities.

Dennis Rafkin’s income increased significantly, as the previous year his income was around 200,000 euros.

Pizzakeisari mainly describes itself as a “household investor”.

“This kind of old beard invests money here and there, when of course something has been left behind from working life. Sometimes it works out and last year was a good year. It can be seen now, but next year the income will be lower again.”

Dennis Rafkin says that last year’s income is largely due to the cancellation of business deals. He was an investor in the company, which was sold last year. However, he does not want to reveal which company it was.

According to Rafkin, he has no real investment strategy. He is often asked for the background of various companies.

“Fortunately, I have good friends who always call from time to time to say, ‘Hey Dennis, would you join such and such a project’.”

In addition to companies, Rafkin invests in horses. However, he does not describe it as a particularly profitable business.

“We currently have one horse among four families, which has certainly produced something. There have been quite a few of those horses over the years, but most of them are already in the grave.”

Rafkin’s the Dennis restaurant chain founded in Turku in 1975 announced its bankruptcy on Monday. Shortly after, Rafkin announced plans for the second coming of the iconic pizzeria brand. Rafkin sold his company to an investment company in 2008.

According to him, there have been no significant changes in the matter in a couple of days. At the moment, Rafkin is waiting to be contacted by the bankruptcy estate.

“Yes, they call me when they know I’m interested,” the pizza emperor, who is vacationing in Spain, acknowledges.

