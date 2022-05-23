HS Turku Peuranvasa got lost in the morning rush of Turku and eventually mashed into the Aura River

Police believe the animal comes from “nature”.

The police and In the morning, the rescue department hunted a stag deer in the center of Turku. The animal was observed several times in eight countries on Yliopistonkatu, right in the heart of Turku.

“Currently, normal caution is enough in commuting, as the deer swims in the Aura River,” said the commissioner on duty. Joonas Tikka From the police in southwestern Finland at half past nine.

According to Tika, the rescue service tried to help the deer, which was bustling at the Office Building, ie slightly downstream from the Turku market square. In the morning, Tika had a straightforward idea of ​​where the deer had ended up in the center of Turku:

“From nature.”

Deer are no exception in Turku, but they are also found in urban nature. Rarely, however, do the animals end up right in the heart of the city, although they can be seen in green areas up to a few miles from the downtown area. Usually, animals that leave the asphalt jungle are young individuals.

According to Tika, the rescue service is doing its best to bring the deer to safety and back to the wild.