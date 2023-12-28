HS Turku | Petteri Orpo shines in the council with his absence – “It is not optimal from the point of view of the people's power”

HS Turku found out how diligently Turku MPs have sat in city council meetings this year. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has been there three times.

Prime minister and a local politician Petteri Orpo (kok) has participated in Turku City Council meetings three times this year. In two of these, he has been present for the entire meeting.

There have been 11 city council meetings this year. Orpo is a regular member of the city council.

In 2022, Orpo was present at six council meetings, but he sat through only two of them. There were a total of 11 meetings. The Kokoumum was the opposition party in the parliament that year.

Finland previous prime minister Sanna Marin (sd), on the other hand, attended Tampere city council meetings diligently. Marin started as prime minister in December 2019.

2020 was Marin's first full year as prime minister. At that time, the Tampere council had twelve meetings, of which Marin was present at ten. On one of these occasions, he was only present for part of the meeting.

In 2021 and 2022, Marin was both absent from only one council meeting. This year, Marin was present at five meetings and absent from five. During the last two meetings of the year, he was no longer a member of the city council. In October, Marin announced that she had moved to Helsinki and was filing for divorce About being a member of the Tampere City Council.

See also Ministerial meeting: thaw between Austria and Turkey Sanna Marin became prime minister in 2019 after Antti Rinne resigned from the position of prime minister.

“No it is not an optimal situation from the point of view of the implementation of the people's power.”

This is how the director of the Center for Parliamentary Research commented on Orpo's absences from Turku City Council meetings Markku Jokisipilä.

According to him, however, absences from municipal and city council meetings are quite common among national politicians. The parties are happy to include the country's politicians in the municipal elections, because well-known names gather a lot of votes.

Several political roles can accumulate.

For example, in Orpo's case, he is prime minister, member of parliament, chairman of his party and city councilor of Turku. In the past, Orpo was also a member of the Varsinais-Finland regional council, but he asked to resign in the summer after becoming prime minister.

“There is such a large number of roles that it is not possible to handle all of them equally well in terms of time. This multifaceted representation is an eternal debate,” says Jokisipilä.

If the councilor is absent from the meeting, a deputy councilor from the same party sits in his place.

River chives does not take a position on whether Orpon should give up the position of city councilor due to low attendance or not.

“I don't want to give this kind of advice.”

Jokisipilä points out on a general level that sitting in council meetings is only part of municipal politics.

“Different informal negotiations are constantly taking place in the background. Attendance at meetings does not tell how much the councilor has spent his time on this kind of background influence.”

Jokisipilä raises the question, which is more significant in terms of Turku's interests: the fact that Orpo sits in all the meetings or the fact that he performs his duties as prime minister well?

“For example, it is promoting a project like the Tunni train, which Turku will benefit from. This should be taken into consideration.”

However, monitoring the meeting attendance of politicians is a good thing from Jokisipilä. In his opinion, monitoring makes people take their duties of trust seriously.

Jokisipilä considers Sanna Marin's presence at Tampere council meetings during the prime minister's term to be exceptionally hardworking.

About MPs In addition to Orpo, there are also members of the Turku council Lee Andersson (left), Aki Lindén (s.d.), Timo Furuholm (left), Eeva-Johanna Eloranta (sd) and Ville Valkonen (cook). Andersson has attended council meetings six times this year. Lindén and Furuholm have been there eight times. Valkonen has been present at nine meetings and Eloranta at ten.

Being present is also counted as the times when the councilor was present for only part of the meeting.

Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (ps) gave up the position of Turku city councilor in the summer. Tavio asked for his resignation because there had been a change in his duties. In addition, Tavio had moved away from Turku.

Turku MPs also include Saara-Sofia Sirén (kok), but he does not sit on the Turku City Council.