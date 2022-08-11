HS Turku | Parents threaten teachers with lawyers, the media and a holy war – the headmaster of Turkulaiskoulu tells where his working time is wasted

According to Timo Jalonen, director of education in Turku, aggressive contact from parents has increased.

In schools have to endure more and more threats from guardians. The topic was brought up by the principal of basic education at Turku Normal School Fairy tale Kekki on Tuesday on Twitter. The fall semester started in Turku on Wednesday.

“At the beginning of the working year and now I’ve already been threatened with a lawyer and a request for an investigation. What other nice things does the year bring. Unfortunately, it’s starting to be quite the norm these days,” Kekki tweeted.

HS Turku reached Kek, who said that it was not the first time. The guardians of the students threaten the principals with lawyers, requests for investigations, complaints to the regional administration office and contacts with the media.

“If things are not handled according to the parents’ wishes, such an American model will be introduced. This has become more common in recent years. Even if things were handled in the right way, the guardian simply does not accept it once and for all,” Kekki describes.

Kekki says that he discussed the topic with other principals.

“Unfortunately, it’s no longer surprising if parents pull out the threat card.”

Kekki comments on the topic in general, but says that in the case of the tweet, it was about a matter related to a student place. In addition to student placement decisions, guardians are especially worried about things related to evaluation, he reveals.

Turku the city’s director of education and training Timo Jalonen recognizes the prevalence of parental threats.

“Based on the principals’ feedback, their number is increasing, but not explosively. Over the years, threats have been made to the regional administration office, lawyers and even holy war, all kinds of things have come up.”

Jalonen himself also receives feedback from the guardians “on all days of the week and at all times of the day”.

“There will be some for the mayor as well,” he adds.

According to Jalonen, however, most of the messages he receives are matter-of-fact in style, even if they demand intervention in the school’s activities.

“A small number are those where the caps lock has been left on and a red font has been used.”

According to Jalonen, the students’ guardians even contact the mayor if they are not satisfied with the school’s decisions.

Things do not always remain at the level of threats. According to Kek, guardians’ complaints to the regional administrative agency and the parliamentary ombudsman have become more common.

“All the cases I have been involved in have been in vain. It seems that a large part of the principal’s work is spent answering pointless complaints. Usually, when a complaint comes to the principal, you know you did the right thing, but you still have to write answers on the sidebar.”

Kekki thinks that the background is social change and the emphasis on individual rights.

“The general atmosphere in the world is that if things don’t go the way one wants, one’s own interests are pushed to a really great extent.”

“ “Not all decisions are always pleasant, you just have to understand that.”

In the largest according to Jalonen, some of the cases are about the student telling a colored story at home for his own benefit.

“It makes the situation look like a judicial murder. When the matter is resolved, a truce is restored and the teacher and guardian very quickly understand each other. Then there are cases where the gaps get really bad.”

However, according to Jalonen, situations rarely end up with a lawyer or the police. He wants to emphasize that the majority of guardians value the school and the people who work there.

In a problem situation, you should try to present the matter to the teacher or principal in a constructive way, Jalonen reminds.

“And nowadays, when Wilma is used a lot, you should also think about what to write there.”

In the past for decades, principals and teachers were undisputed authorities, whose word was considered law even at home. However, Kekki doesn’t need that time.

“I think it’s a good thing that there is no longer any unquestioned authority.”

However, Kekki hopes that the guardians would be able to discuss things face-to-face and trust the school staff.

“Not all decisions are always pleasant, you just have to understand that.”

