HS Turku | Owl for the vacuum cleaner, powdered sugar for the snakes – An expert tells the best tricks for uninvited animal guests in the summer

A window or door left open may also attract uninvited animal guests indoors during the summer. The Turku Animal Protection Association’s emergency workers have advised people on e.g. getting rid of snakes and flying squirrels.

RESCUE DEPARTMENT got a special assignment in Salo on Monday evening. The hedgehog had gotten in through the open door of the terraced house, hid behind the radiator and got caught in its thorns.

The rescue service freed the hedgehog by removing the radiator from the wall.

Executive director of the Turku Animal Protection Association (Tesy). Britt-Marie Juup says that when a hedgehog is scared or feels threatened, it curls up into a ball and raises its spikes.

“The situation has inevitably been terrible for it.”

NATURAL a hedgehog only rarely sneaks into people’s homes. Instead, one or two animals can get lost inside through open windows and doors during the summer.

More generally, a bird is most likely to fly in. Tits or thrushes looking for food easily get lost in apartments. Especially young birds are curious and prone to rush into apartments.

Birds are usually easy to get back outside.

“You have to open the biggest window or door and darken all the other windows by pulling the curtains in front. The bird usually goes to that open window all by itself. You can scare it a bit by spreading the biggest bath towel in front of you and walking slowly towards the bird, while preventing it from flying in the wrong direction.”

In the evening, it is easiest to get the bird out by turning off all the lights inside and turning on the outside lights.

According to Juup, the same therefore also applies to bats that have strayed inside.

The titmouse is not a shy bird, but a curious explorer who can also get lost indoors.

DEPARTMENT HOUSES and small birds flying on the roofs of the halls are a more difficult case. Firefighter on duty at Varsinais-Suomen rescue service Timo Saari says that they also get calls, but there is not much that can be done about them.

“We can’t really do anything about them. You can’t catch a little bird like that from that roof. You just have to see that the route out can be found and then just give the bird the chance to find that route on its own. Sometimes the birds nest on the roofs of the halls, those are the most challenging cases.”

A viper can come inside in hot weather, for example, if it’s cooler inside than outside. If you wish, you can try to carefully move it away yourself.

SOMETIMES a snake might slither in through the open front door. Snakes may come indoors especially in hot weather in search of cooler temperatures. They may also be looking for suitable food or otherwise just curious.

Saari says that you can often get the snakes back outside by leaving them alone and making sure that the way out is open.

“If you’re not sure if the snake is inside, you can put a little powdered sugar or flour on the floor. You can see from the tracks whether the snake has moved in the room.”

Britt-Marie Juup says that you can remove a non-venomous beach snake by putting on bite-resistant gloves. You can put the snake in a bucket first or carry it directly to the yard.

A skilled person can also gently sweep the viper directly into the tilted bucket with a soft brush and quickly put the lid on.

A flying squirrel may also get lost inside.

TURKU The 24-hour animal emergency service maintained by the animal protection association receives calls every month about various stray animals. Usually the calls are about birds.

“Perhaps the most special call came in the middle of the night from a lady who had woken up to a small bump on her blanket. There, a flying squirrel had flown in through the open balcony door, straight into the bedroom.”

After a three-hour phone call, the lady took the flying squirrel to the balcony, from where it once again flew away.

YUP lives in a detached house in the middle of the forest in Kakskerra, Turku. He keeps the doors open in the summer and has found, among other things, a fox inside his apartment.

“It was a teenage male who had come inside, lured by dog ​​food. When I came to the kitchen, it came out quite calmly, without any drama.”

At this time of the year, baby squirrels, who are still curious and unafraid of humans, may also come inside. A little later, at the end of summer, mice and moles start seeking warmth indoors from any hole, including doors left open.

Summer visitors are also many insects, spiders and, for example, wall locks.

Long-legged wall locks start to pop up indoors at this time of year as well.

IN owls and woodpeckers are the strangest of wandering birds. According to Juup, they don’t so much come from doors and windows, but rather from chimneys, where they seek shelter or a place to nest.

“We get a few announcements about them a year. Experts will gladly come to remove them, but you can try carefully yourself. If the shutters are closed, you can seriously try to vacuum the top of the bird with a vacuum cleaner. You should put a sock on the end of the vacuum cleaner and use as little power as possible.”

It gets complicated if the dampers are open and the bird is stuck deeper in the flue. Then you can try to get the bottom off by reaching for it with your hand. According to Juup, a long brush handle can also be helpful.

“You have to remember that a bird falling down the pipe must be caught as soon as you get it out. It’s really not clean. The bird is covered in black, greasy soot all over, and if it gets to fly around the huusholli, the entire Scandinavian white interior will have to be repainted.”

