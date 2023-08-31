HS Turku | Our own “Löyly” is being planned at the mouth of Aurajoki – A quick-fix millionaire as the financier

At the mouth of Aurajoki, a combination of a public sauna and restaurant, which can already be found in many other cities, is being planned. “Turu lacks a place like this,” comments Marko Edfelt, woodworker at Vulcan Spa.

Aurajoki The Vulcan Spa project planned for the mouth for years is progressing. On Tuesday, the Turku City Environment Board granted the project a deviation decision, thanks to which the project can be moved forward in accordance with previous decisions and plans.

It’s about the sauna and restaurant building to be built on Eerik Pommerilainen’s beach, at Kuningatar Margareeta’s wharf. 500 square meters of space has been reserved for the sauna facilities and 200 square meters for the restaurant. The restaurant would have its own terrace and an outdoor swimming pool next to the sauna.

One of the woodworkers of the project, member of the board of Oy Vulcan Spa Ab Marko Edfelt says that the building has been mistakenly referred to as a spa in the media.

“The company’s name can be misleading,” admits Edfelt.

According to Edfelt, the project therefore does not compete with the already existing spas in the region, such as the one opened at the end of 2022 Kakola spaor planned ones Naantali city center spa and cultural river ferry with. The latter project in Aurajoki is being run by Nordic Urban Oy, known for Helsinki’s Allas Sea Pool.

Can bethat the outdoor swimming pool will eventually be completely removed from Vulcan Spa.

“The function of a pool is to cool off, and cooling off can also happen without a pool,” says Edfelt.

Edfelt compares Vulcan Spa to the Löyly sauna complex in Helsinki, whose entrepreneur is an actor Jasper Pääkkönen. Tampere’s sauna restaurant Kuuma is also a good comparison.

“Turu lacks a place like this. Vulcan becomes a center for both mental and physical relaxation.”

Urban Environment Board set conditions for the sauna building related to the site’s old shipyard structures. A shipbuilding platform built for Crichton-Vulcan between 1949 and 1951, valuable in terms of construction history, was located on the site. The company has since been known as Wärtsilä’s Turku shipyard.

Next to the terrace of the planned sauna restaurant is one of the old shipyard cranes, which according to the board’s terms must be kept in its current location. The board proposes integrating the crane into the project and exploring its possibilities, for example, as a viewpoint.

According to the board, the roof of the sauna building must be left as a viewing platform open to all and free of charge.

The sauna would offer views towards Turku harbor. Ships from the Wärtsilä shipyard have been built and launched there. The last ship launched from Shipbuilding Platform 4 was Viking Line’s M/S Rosella in 1979.

For the project a deviation decision was granted in 2018, but the decision had time to expire. With the new deviation decision received now, the expired building permit will also be renewed.

“The last few years have not been easy for the project due to the financial situation. The Telakkaranta area is not completely finished either,” says Edfelt.

The company is looking for an operator in the building who would run the restaurant and sauna. The world situation has delayed the negotiations.

“We have had discussions with serious operators for a long time, but times have been difficult for the industry. Once a partner has been found, construction will take about a year.”

Funding is not a problem, according to Edfelt. One of the project’s investors is a quick-witted millionaire I was Timwho owns a luxury car dealership Ove’s Garage. Edfelt is the CEO of Ove’s Garage.